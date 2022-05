Defensive tackle Akiem Hicks had been with the Chicago Bears since before the 2016 NFL season but now has a new football home ahead of the summer. Per ESPN's Jenna Laine and Courtney Cronin, Hicks has put pen to paper on a one-year contract worth up to $10 million to join the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The ESPN piece and Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk pointed out that this development likely means Ndamukong Suh will not re-sign with Tampa Bay. Suh played for the Buccaneers over the past three seasons and is an unrestricted free agent.

TAMPA, FL ・ 12 MINUTES AGO