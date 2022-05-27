ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 18th District [VIDEO]

phillypolice.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, the victim, a 44-year-old-female, was inside her home on the 62xx block of Sansom Street in the dining room when an unknown black male entered through the front door armed with a handgun....

blotter.sites.phillypolice.com

Comments / 2

Related
fox29.com

Police: Nearly 70 shots fired in North Philadelphia double shooting

PHILADELPHIA - A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Inspector...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Baltimore

Men, Ages 20 & 22, Wounded In West Baltimore Shooting, Police Say

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said. Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said. There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds. The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said. No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
CBS Philly

16-Year-Old, 21-Year-Old Killed, 2 Others Hospitalized After Shooting At Party In Port Richmond

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia. A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital. “A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said. Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting. For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

DA: Man charged with killing 2 women, unborn child in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A man has been arrested for the murder of two women and an unborn child in Coatesville, according to officials. Mamadou Kallie, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#911#Violent Crime
phl17.com

Young man found in a alley with multiple gunshot wounds

Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was found in a Overbrook Park alley suffering from multiple bullet wounds. The incident happened on the 6300 block of W. Columbia Avenue around 1:45 pm. According to police, a man believed to be approximately 18-21 years old was found by officers with multiple gunshots...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Drive-by Shooting Injures 2 Teens, Man Inside House

Three people were injured when a drive-by shooter opened fire on a home in the Logan neighborhood of Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said. Two teenagers were sitting on the steps of a home on the 4900 block of North 16th Street when a red-colored SUV drove by and shot at them just before 2:30 a.m., police said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
phl17.com

Man shot while fighting a man on Market Street

Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
NBC Philadelphia

Police: Father Charged After 4-Year-Old Shoots Self Inside Car

A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy