Wanted: Suspect for Shooting Incident in the 18th District [VIDEO]
4 days ago
On September 5, 2021, at approximately 7:00 pm, the victim, a 44-year-old-female, was inside her home on the 62xx block of Sansom Street in the dining room when an unknown black male entered through the front door armed with a handgun....
PHILADELPHIA - A bloody Memorial Day Weekend in Philadelphia continued on Monday night when police say two people were shot near Temple University's campus. Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department and Temple police responded to the 1700 block of West Oxford street just after 7 p.m. after hearing gunshots. Inspector...
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two men were wounded late Monday in a double shooting that unfolded in West Baltimore, authorities said.
Patrol officers were called to a ShotSpotter alert shortly after 11 p.m. in the 2200 block of Presbury Street, Baltimore Police said.
There they found a trail of blood that led them around the block to Baker Street where they found two men with gunshot wounds.
The victims, ages 20 and 22, were taken to area hospitals with injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.
No information about a possible suspect or motive in the shooting was immediately released Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2477 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.
PHILADELPHIA - A man is in the hospital fighting critical injuries after being shot in Strawberry Mansion, police say. According to authorities, the shooting happened on the 3200 block of Clifford Street just before 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say a 41-year-old man was shot once in the chest. MORE...
Man an woman shot in North Philadelphia on Memorial weekend. Philadelphia (WPHL)- A double shooting in North Philadelphia left a man and woman injured Sunday early morning. The incident happened on the 3100 block of West Diamond Street around 6:13 am. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot seven...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A gunman opens fire into a party of more than 100 people leaving two people dead and two others hospitalized. Police say a 16-year-old girl and 21-year-old woman were shot and killed at Delaware Avenue and Tioga Street in the Port Richmond section of Philadelphia.
A 14-year-old girl and another 21-year-old man are recovering in the hospital.
“A 16-year-old female and a 21-year-old female, both sustained fatal injuries. They were both deceased at the hospital. A 14-year-old female was dropped off at the hospital by a private vehicle, shot in the shoulder, and a 21-year-old male was found a block away, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds to his leg,” Philadelphia Police Department Lt. Anthony Ginaldi said.
Police say they’re looking for two people in connection to this shooting.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
CHESTER COUNTY, Pa. - A man has been arrested for the murder of two women and an unborn child in Coatesville, according to officials. Mamadou Kallie, 23, is charged with two counts of first-degree murder, murder of an unborn child, carjacking, fleeing and eluding, endangering the welfare of a child and other related charges.
KENSINGTON - Philadelphia police are investigating a double shooting that killed one man and injured a 25-year-old woman. Officials say police responded to the 3100 block of Kensington Avenue Saturday, just before 5:30 p.m. for reported gunshots. Officers arrived to find a man, thought to be in his 30s, suffering...
Philadelphia (WPHL)- An unidentified man was found in a Overbrook Park alley suffering from multiple bullet wounds. The incident happened on the 6300 block of W. Columbia Avenue around 1:45 pm. According to police, a man believed to be approximately 18-21 years old was found by officers with multiple gunshots...
Three people were injured when a drive-by shooter opened fire on a home in the Logan neighborhood of Philadelphia early Sunday morning, police said. Two teenagers were sitting on the steps of a home on the 4900 block of North 16th Street when a red-colored SUV drove by and shot at them just before 2:30 a.m., police said.
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man was shot in West Philadelphia Sunday while he was fighting a man. The incident happened on the 5900 block of Market Street around 6:33 pm. According to police, a 31-year-old man fought with another man along the street. Another man, police say, shot him once in the left leg.
The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance in locating Missing Endangered Person Edwin Santos. Edwin who resides at 33XX North Lee Street was last seen by his son on 5-28-22, at 5:10 pm walking on the unit block of Ontario St towards Front St. Edwin is 74 years...
A 4-year-old boy was hospitalized after he accidentally shot himself inside a car in Haverford North section Saturday afternoon. The shooting occurred inside a car on the 4200 block of Fairmount Avenue around 6:07 p.m. Saturday. Police said the child's father went into a barbershop to get a haircut and...
PHILADELPHIA - SEPTA Police are asking for the public's help to identify a man they say allegedly stole from a passenger with disabilities. A wheelchair-bound passenger's cellphone was allegedly stolen on a Route 43 SEPTA on 20th and Spring Garden streets around 12:25 p.m. Sunday. He told police the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA - A triple shooting in East Germantown left one man dead and two women injured, according to police. The alleged homicide occurred on the 6300 block of 21st street around 10:15 a.m. Police say three people were shot; a 35-year-old man died from multiple shots to the chest, a...
