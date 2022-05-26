QAC Department of Health Anti Stigma Campaign Wins National Recognition Gold Aster Award honors anti-stigma campaign
The Queen Anne’s County Department of Health, Nielsen Center has won a Gold Aster Award for its anti-stigma campaign, “Don’t Label Us.”. The national award recognizes the most talented healthcare marketing professionals for outstanding excellence in advertising, marketing, and communications. Created by local agency Soul Candy Media, the campaign titled, “Don’t...www.shoreupdate.com
