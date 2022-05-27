ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ellen DeGeneres ends daytime show with plea for compassion

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 4 days ago
Ellen DeGeneres brought her nearly two-decade daytime talk show to an end Thursday with a celebrity lovefest.

DeGeneres and guests Jennifer Aniston, Billie Eilish and Pink shared memories and affection as “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” concluded its Emmy-winning run.

DeGeneres also recounted the headwinds she faced as a gay woman launching a show in daytime in 2003. She said the show was a tough sell and she was prevented from using the word “gay” on the air.

In ending her daytime show, DeGeneres said she hoped she inspired viewers to be their “authentic self” and to be brave enough to support others.

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

