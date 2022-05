Amanda Holden has launched into the week wearing an ensemble so stunning it has fans doing a double-take. That outfit, that figure – fans are in awe!. We couldn't keep our eyes off Amanda's new pink silky two-piece skirt and cropped top. The sweeping midaxi skirt, which was slit to the knee, showed off the Heart Radio star's toned legs and her elegant cowl neck blouse skimmed her waist, sharing a glimpse of those incredible abs. Amanda's intense smokey eye makeup and perfectly matched pop of pink lipstick made this one of the star's most memorable looks yet.

