Real Estate

A New York-Style Penthouse in a Converted Victorian Hat Factory in London’s West End

By India Stoughton
mansionglobal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePrice: £6.5 million (US$7.9 million) This spacious penthouse in the heart of London’s West End lies in bustling Soho, just steps from Oxford Street. The duplex is the crowning glory of the Hat Factory Apartments, a stylish contemporary conversation of a Victorian red-brick building dating to the 19th...

www.mansionglobal.com

mansionglobal.com

New York, New York, Home With 1,934 Square Feet and Three Bedrooms Asks $3.79 Million

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,934 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rina Longstreet. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Conveniently surrounded by highly ranked restaurants, shopping, and recreation with nearby attractions include: The High Line, Madison Square Park, Eataly, Hudson River Parks, Chelsea Piers, Hudson Yards, Chelsea Market, and The Chelsea Arts District: home to over several hundreds of the world's leading contemporary galleries.. Easy access to public transportation: 1/C/E/F/M trains, the M20 and M23 crosstown bus. The apartment also transfers with a private storage unit.. The corner Primary Suite serves as the perfect place to rest your head, featuring a tranquil en-suite bathroom complete with detailed custom cabinetry, double vessel sink vanity, large glass enclosed shower, outfitted in Porcelanosa tiles invoke a spa-like retreat. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. ft. planted and furnished roof terrace with panoramic open city and Hudson River views, fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, in-house laundry/dry cleaning valet service, maid service, central laundry room with commercial-size machines, children's playroom, conference room, cold storage, and direct access to the onsite parking garage (additional fee).
mansionglobal.com

U.K. Home Prices Reached a New High in April

Home prices in the U.K. reached a new high in April, but there are signs of a market slowdown looming, according to the latest data from Zoopla. In April, the average home price rose 8.4% annually to £250,200 (US$315,477), exceeding a quarter million for the first time, according to the property portal’s monthly house price index published Monday.
mansionglobal.com

Sustainability and Luxury are Made for Each Other, Says Eco-Focused Designer

Long before it was hip, Laurence Carr made sustainability her signature. With the interior-design studio she founded in 2005, Ms. Carr has become one of the industry’s most outspoken advocates for eco-forward principles in both design practice and materials. “Back then, when I talked about health and wellness in...
mansionglobal.com

An Oceanfront Villa in Barbados With Caribbean Sea Views and a Putting Green

Olivewood is an impressive seafront villa on the glitzy Sandy Lane Estate, “one of the most sought-after addresses in Barbados,” according to listing agent Chris Parra. “The estate has enjoyed record sales over the last two years among those seeking the ultimate in privacy and seclusion.”. Set...
