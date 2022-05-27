A New York-Style Penthouse in a Converted Victorian Hat Factory in London’s West End

This stunning home in New York, New York, has 1,934 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rina Longstreet. A sampling of the features of this property gives you a glimpse of its appeal. Conveniently surrounded by highly ranked restaurants, shopping, and recreation with nearby attractions include: The High Line, Madison Square Park, Eataly, Hudson River Parks, Chelsea Piers, Hudson Yards, Chelsea Market, and The Chelsea Arts District: home to over several hundreds of the world's leading contemporary galleries.. Easy access to public transportation: 1/C/E/F/M trains, the M20 and M23 crosstown bus. The apartment also transfers with a private storage unit.. The corner Primary Suite serves as the perfect place to rest your head, featuring a tranquil en-suite bathroom complete with detailed custom cabinetry, double vessel sink vanity, large glass enclosed shower, outfitted in Porcelanosa tiles invoke a spa-like retreat. The home also features beautifully appointed upgrades and amenities. ft. planted and furnished roof terrace with panoramic open city and Hudson River views, fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment, in-house laundry/dry cleaning valet service, maid service, central laundry room with commercial-size machines, children's playroom, conference room, cold storage, and direct access to the onsite parking garage (additional fee).

REAL ESTATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO