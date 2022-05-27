ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Suit: California transit agency failed to stop gunman

By JULIET WILLIAMS Associated Press
Antelope Valley Press
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN FRANCISCO — One year after a problem employee shot and killed nine coworkers in a rampage at a light rail yard, the family of one of the victims filed a lawsuit, Thursday, alleging negligence and wrongful death by the Northern California transportation agency, the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office and...

www.avpress.com

Comments / 0

Related
mendofever.com

Two North Bay Men Plead Guilty to Planning Domestic Terrorist Attack on the Democratic Party Headquarters

The following is a press release issued by The United States Attorney’s Office of the Northern District of California:. The second of two California men pleaded guilty today to a conspiracy to destroy by fire or explosive a building affecting interstate commerce in a scheme to attack the Democratic Headquarters in Sacramento, announced U.S. Attorney Stephanie M. Hinds, Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen of the Justice Department’s National Security Division, and Special Agent in Charge Sean Ragan of the FBI’s San Francisco Field Office.
SACRAMENTO, CA
SFGate

California fisherman sued in 'egregious' crabbing case

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A California fisherman illegally caught hundreds of Dungeness crabs in the protected North Farallon Islands State Marine Reserve, according to a lawsuit filed last week by the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office. State Department of Fish and Wildlife investigators said they found over 90...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FOX40

Inmate with terminal illness dies at Sacramento-area hospital

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man with a terminal illness died at a local hospital while in custody Sunday morning. The 56-year-old had been in custody since March 23rd for felony charges related to transportation, sales, and distribution of a controlled substance and was being held on one-million-dollar bail pending a June court date according […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#California Law#Private Security#San Francisco#Violent Crime#Scvta
CBS Sacramento

‘There Was A Lot Of Panic’: Off-Duty Vacaville Officer Speaks After Tackling Suspected Gunman At Fiesta Days

VACAVILLE (CBS13) — The gunman in the Fiesta Days shooting over the weekend was stopped by an off-duty Vacaville police officer as families ran for cover. A TikTok video shows people running in fear following the shooting Sunday night. “There’s gunshots, there’s gunshots over there,” a woman yells in the video. Vacaville Police Corporal Aaron Love was off duty in street clothes and heard a gunshot, then saw people running. “There was a lot of screaming,” Cpl. Love said. “There was a lot of fear. There was a lot of panic.” Corporal Love saw people in the crowd pointing out the gunman, trying to hide...
VACAVILLE, CA
KRON4

Homeowner confronts alleged prowler in Petaluma

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Gubernatorial candidate Michael Shellenberger discusses …. Drivers prepare for Memorial Day weekend travel rush. New plans for Big Basin Redwoods State Park in Boulder …. Former SWAT team member details police protocol for …. VTA to hold vigil 1 year after mass shooting. Santa Clara County...
PETALUMA, CA
KION News Channel 5/46

Police: Card fraud devices found at Seaside bank

SEASIDE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Seaside Police said they found an ATM skimming device and two "pinhole cameras" at the Bank of America at 2:15 a.m. Sunday. The "pinhole cameras" were found at the drive-up ATM at the bank located on 1451 Fremont Boulevard, said Police. Video surveillance shows that the credit card number stealing devices were The post Police: Card fraud devices found at Seaside bank appeared first on KION546.
SEASIDE, CA
FOX40

Multiple shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department responded to two shootings in Oak Park Sunday morning. According to the Sacramento police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 3400 block of 22nd Avenue. They located two men each suffering from at least one non-life threatening gunshot wound. Both victims were transported to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KSBW.com

Crews battle house fire in Salinas

SALINAS, Calif. — The Salinas Fire Department responded to a structure fire on Navajo Drive in Salinas. It was one of several fires reported on Memorial Day in Monterey County. Salinas firefighters say power lines were reported to be down in the area. No one was injured.
SALINAS, CA
padailypost.com

Who should carry a gun? Next sheriff to decide who will get permits for concealed weapons

Reforming the process for getting a concealed carry weapons permit in Santa Clara County is a central issue in the four-way race for the next sheriff. That’s because current Sheriff Laurie Smith is in hot water because she allegedly took bribes in exchange for carry permits. She has been sued and accused of corruption by a Civil Grand Jury for giving out permits to campaign donors, while letting other applications sit in a drawer.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Driver survives near death collision

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A seven car collision involving a big-rig-car-hauler stopped eastbound traffic along State Route 12 east of Jackson Slough Road on Friday, according to CHP. According to CHP, the car hauler did not slow down for upcoming traffic and crashed into the rear of a minivan causing a chain reaction with three […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
48hills.org

Two unhoused men were fighting. The cops killed them both. Why?

The San Francisco Police Department finally released details on the office-involved shooting of two men under an I-280 overpass May 19—in on online-only town meeting Friday afternoon before a long holiday weekend, when news coverage is guaranteed to be low and public interest is typically limited. Yet more than...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Vacaville Fiesta Days shut down due to shooting

VACAVILLE, Calif. - Sunday's Vacaville Fiesta Days celebration was shut down because of a shooting, police said. The alleged shooting happened at 7:44 p.m. as people were dancing, eating, and enjoying the carnival at Andrews Park. Police said they heard gunshots and found a man with a non-life threatening gunshot wound to his leg.
CBS San Francisco

Body discovered in area burned by wildfire in Monterey County

MONTEREY COUNTY –  One person was found dead in the area burned by the King Fire in Monterey County, authorities said Friday.The body has been turned over to the Monterey County Sheriff's Department coroner division and an investigation is underway, according to a news release.Authorities did not identify the person or provide details about where the body was found. Investigators are asking anyone who may have been around the fire area late Wednesday afternoon to contact the sheriff's department through one of two tip lines. Information to help the investigators should be directed to Detective Sgt. Bryan Hoskins at (831) 755-3773 or Detective Arras Willson at (831) 759-7203.The fire area is in the riverbed behind McDonalds and KFC on Broadway Circle in King City, officials said. As of Thursday evening, the King Fire had charred 90 acres and was 90 percent contained, fire officials said.The fire was reported Wednesday evening near the Salinas River and an evacuation warning was issued by the King City Police Department for areas southwest of River Drive and Rio Vista Drive between Broadway and Canal streets and west to the Salinas River. The vegetation fire burned in the riverbed, according to emergency officials. 
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy