A chilling account of what happened, last week, in Uvalde, Texas, when an armed 18-year-old killed 21 people in a mass shooting at Robb Elementary School has emerged. Samuel Salinas, 10, a fourth-grader at the school, said in an interview that aired, Friday, on “Good Morning America,” that the madman entered the classroom and said, “You’re all gonna die,” before opening fire.

