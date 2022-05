CALIFORNIA CITY — The City Council approved a three-year contract with a firm to assist with acquiring grants and other funding for California City’s needs. City Manager Doug Dunford worked with Capital Advocacy Partners in his previous role at the City of Gustine in the Central Valley. Over the course of five years, the firm was successful in obtaining millions of dollars in grant and other funds for items such as a new fire engine, police officers, a water tank and water line projects, and body-worn cameras for the police department.

CALIFORNIA CITY, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO