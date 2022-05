Graduates from the world's top colleges, who are still early on in their careers, will now be able to apply for a short-term visa to stay and work in the U.K. From Monday, the U.K. government has said people who have graduated, in the last five years, from one of the eligible leading universities listed on its website, will be able to apply for the U.K.'s "high potential individual" visa.

U.K. ・ 1 DAY AGO