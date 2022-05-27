Two former senators debate U.S. energy policy amid high gas prices

As part of a series of votes on Wednesday, a majority of Senate Democrats joined with Republicans to block an effort by Bernie Sanders to stop corporations from outsourcing U.S. jobs and preventing workers from forming labor unions. Wednesday's vote was one of 28 addressing non-binding motions to instruct conferees...
President Biden is attempting to do something about high gas prices. His latest bill to pass the House of Representatives is one that seeks to end exploitative price gouging. But the bill has faced some opposition. Here's what we know about Biden's price gouging bill and why some politicians are opposing it.
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said President Joe Biden is laser-focused on knocking down sky-high gasoline prices, though she concedes that even the most powerful person on the planet has limited influence to do that.
As Americans start the summer driving season this Memorial Day weekend, they face gasoline prices that are memorable -- for all the wrong reasons. A national-average gallon of regular gas cost $2.37 at President Joe Biden’s inauguration. This metric hit an all-time-high $4.60 on Thursday, AAA reports -- up 94 percent.
A top Biden official said Sunday that the global food shortage crisis would push farmers toward relying on more green energy. "Never let a crisis go to waste," U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) Chief Samantha Power told ABC's George Stephanopoulos on "This Week." Speaking of the global consequences of...
As the war in Ukraine rages on, Vladimir Putin's alleged girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, is in trouble. The former gymnast is alleged to have committed a crime and will soon answer to President Joe Biden. AlinaKabaeva emerges from hiding. On February 24, Russian President Vladimir Putin declared war on Ukraine. Putin...
Demand on a four-week rolling basis was its lowest for this time of year since 2013, excluding 2020.Costs and a demand slowdown could dash expectations for a driving season resembling pre-COVID times. Pain at the pump has gotten so bad that demand for gasoline is dropping just as the summer...
Critics slammed Vice President Kamala Harris after Politico's "West Wing Playbook" revealed the vice president reportedly opted to not appear with President Joe Biden in a video about student debt forgiveness. "The vice president has been increasingly wary of becoming part of the public face of the administration’s response," Playbook...
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A federal judge has ruled the Trump administration acted illegally in 2020 when it withdrew an earlier proposal to list as threatened a hen-sized bird found only in the high desert along the California-Nevada line. It’s the latest development in the on-again, off-again protection of...
VLADIMIR Putin could escalate the war in Ukraine by sending in 600,000 troops and may decide to launch a tactical nuclear strike, a former NATO commander has warned. Sir James Everard, who served as NATO's Deputy Supreme Allied Commander in Europe, said the only way out for Putin now was to "significantly escalate" his forces in Ukraine or send in the nukes.
The U.S population barely grew from 2010 to 2020, based on historic standards. According to the Census Bureau, the total population of the United States on April 1, 2020, was 331.4 million, an increase of 22.7 million from 2010. That was the slowest growth rate in decades. Some states actually lost population. Since the census […]
Sen. Rick Scott, who's in charge of Senate Republicans' campaign arm, made a bold statement Tuesday that President Biden is mentally unfit for office and should resign, but many of his GOP colleagues won't go so far. "Senators speak for themselves," Senate GOP Conference Chair John Barrasso, R-Wyo., said of...
The head of the Russian space agency Roscosmos has claimed that NATO countries could be destroyed by Russia within half an hour in the event of a nuclear war. Dmitry Rogozin, head of the agency, is renowned for his incendiary and provocative statements, which have only become more erratic since the invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces. Over the weekend, for example, he has threatened Elon Musk.
