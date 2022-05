This Memorial Day, enjoy the amazing bucolic sites of the Harrisburg region from above as we take you on a peaceful drone ride over the skies of central Pennsylvania. In the video above, you’ll see well-known landmarks of the region, including Hersheypark, the mini Statue of Liberty, the Pennsylvania state Capitol building, Italian Lake, and some spots that might not be so familiar. How many areas can you recognize?

HARRISBURG, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO