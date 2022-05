Swimming pools are popular places to cool down during a Louisiana summer. For more than 90 years, New Orleanians have enjoyed taking a dip in the Audubon Park swimming pool. The original Audubon Park Natatorium opened in May 1928. That pool was actually two pools measuring 250 feet long and 150 feet across, making Audubon’s the largest pool in the South at that time. Private donations funded most of the $50,000 cost of the complex.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO