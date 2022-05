Sean Boyle became the first quarterback offered in the class of 2023 by Rutgers football. The three-star from Charlotte tweeted about the offer on Saturday afternoon. Boyle committed to Charlotte last November. At the time of his decision, he made a social media announcement where he called himself “100% COMMITTED!” The offer from Rutgers is the first from a Power Five program for Boyle. In addition to Charlotte, Boyle also holds reported offers from Arkansas State, UConn, Memphis and South Florida. Conventional wisdom held that Rutgers wouldn’t offer a quarterback in this recruiting class after receiving a commitment from four-star quarterback Gavin Wimsatt...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 2 DAYS AGO