ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

These pre-existing health conditions double or triple your COVID-19 death risk

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aFXfC_0fsEFRei00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Penn State found that certain pre-existing conditions may double or triple mortality risk for COVID-19.

They confirmed that heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, congestive heart failure, chronic kidney disease, stroke, and cancer can increase a patient’s risk of dying from the virus.

Heart disease may double a patient’s risk of dying from COVID-19. Other pre-existing conditions may increase a COVID-19 patient’s risk of death by one-and-a-half to three times.

The research is published in PLOS ONE and was conducted by Paddy Ssentongo et al.

In the study, the team reviewed published studies to determine which chronic conditions put hospitalized patients at risk of dying from COVID-19.

They explored 11 co-existing conditions that pose a risk of severe disease and death among COVID-19 patients, including cardiovascular disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke, congestive heart failure, asthma, chronic liver disease, and HIV/AIDS.

The team analyzed data from more than 65,000 patients from 25 studies worldwide. Patients in the selected studies had an average age of 61 years.

They found that certain pre-existing health conditions affected survival rates more than others.

The researchers determined that patients with diabetes and cancer are 1.5 times more likely to die; patients with heart disease, high blood pressure, and congestive heart failure are twice as likely to die; and patients with chronic kidney disease are three times more likely to die.

These findings can help inform global prevention and treatment strategies.

Additional research is needed to fully understand health risks and implications, particularly in understanding the effects of race and ethnicity on COVID-19 survival rates.

If you care about COVID, please read studies about new ways to predict who will get severe COVID-19, and Omicron can be neutralized by a booster dose.

For more information about COVID, please see recent studies about treatment that may prevent COVID death and lung damage, and results showing CBD from cannabis may inhibit COVID-19 infection.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Two years after infection, half of people hospitalized with COVID-19 have at least one symptom, follow-up study suggests

Two years after infection with COVID-19, half of patients who were admitted to hospitals still have at least one symptom, according to the longest follow-up study to date, published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine. The study followed 1,192 participants in China infected with SARS-CoV-2 during the first phase of the pandemic in 2020.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MedicalXpress

Depression, loneliness associated with increased hospitalization risk after COVID-19

People who reported in a survey that they felt worried, depressed or lonely had a greater chance of being hospitalized after a COVID-19 diagnosis, suggests a study funded by the National Institutes of Health. The study, which analyzed survey data from more than 54,000 female nurses and their offspring, was conducted by Andrea L. Roberts, Ph.D., of the Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, and colleagues. It appears in Psychological Medicine.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Race And Ethnicity#Penn State#Plos One
Lawrence Post

Pregnant woman, who decided not to get the COVID-19 vaccine due to confusing advice for expectant mothers at the time, ended up in a coma and 90% of her lungs were damaged after contracting the virus

The mother says she ended up in a coma and was fighting for her life after contracting COVID-19 while she was pregnant with her first baby. After her daughter was born, she was put into a medically induced coma and was fighting for her life on a ventilator. The young mother said that she decided not to get the vaccine due to confusing advice for expectant mothers at the time. She has since had two COVID-19 vaccines and urges other pregnant women to get fully vaccinated. She said that she almost missed her chance to meet her daughter by not getting the vaccine.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Medical Daily

Four Strange COVID Symptoms You Might Not Have Heard About

Well over two years into the pandemic, hundreds of thousands of COVID cases continue to be recorded around the world every day. With the rise of new variants, the symptoms of COVID have also evolved. Initially, the NHS regarded a fever, cough, and loss or change in sense of smell or taste as the main symptoms which could indicate COVID infection. Now, recently updated NHS guidance suggests also looking out for symptoms including a sore throat, blocked or runny nose, and a headache.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

CDC warns that Covid patients treated with Biden-touted antiviral Paxlovid may have symptoms rebound after they finish treatment - saying its part of virus's 'natural history'

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is warning that recipients of Pfizer's antiviral Covid pill Paxlovid may have their symptoms rebound after they complete a course of the drug. The agency issued a notice on Tuesday, after reports emerged in recent months that those who received the drug...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
NewsBreak
Stroke
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Daily Voice

COVID-19: New Recall Issued For Rapid Tests, FDA Says

A new recall has been issued for some COVID-19 rapid tests that are not authorized for distribution, the US Food and Drug Administration announced on Tuesday, May 10.The FDA is warning people not to use the Skippack Medical Lab SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Rapid Test (Colloidal Gold). Click here for the prod…
PUBLIC HEALTH
scitechdaily.com

5 Warning Signs You’re Not Getting Enough Magnesium

Magnesium is an essential mineral that plays a role in muscle relaxation, blood pressure regulation, and nerve function. Magnesium is also involved in the production of energy from food. That’s why some people call it the “energy mineral.”. Despite its importance, not everyone gets enough. Magnesium deficiency is...
FITNESS
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
The Independent

The warning signs of bowel cancer you should never ignore following Adele Roberts’ diagnosis at 42 (OLD)

Adele Roberts took to Instagram last night to reveal she’d been diagnosed with bowel cancer. The Radio 1 DJ, 42, is due to undergo surgery today (Monday) to remove a tumour and will later find out whether further treatment is needed.Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, according to charity Bowel Cancer UK, with more than 42,000 new cases diagnosed each year. Most occur in older age groups: 94% of people diagnosed are aged 50-plus and 59% are over 70. But it’s important to remember bowel cancer can still happen at any age – including...
CANCER
MedicalXpress

New study reveals that herpesvirus infection may increase risk of developing diabetes

A new study published in Diabetologia (the journal of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes [EASD]) finds that two common herpesviruses may contribute to impaired glucose metabolism and an increase the risk of developing type 2 diabetes (T2D) among infected individuals. The research was conducted by Dr. Tim Woelfle at Ludwig-Maximilians University and Helmholtz Munich, Germany, and colleagues.
SCIENCE
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy