ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Sensory loss happens in nearly 100% of active COVID infections

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23F0cn_0fsEEqdO00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Ohio State University found that the loss of smell and taste with a COVID-19 infection during the delta surge was a prevalent symptom and wasn’t prevented by vaccination.

They also found that some people with the earliest COVID-19 infections were continuing to experience loss of these senses months later and didn’t even realize it.

The research is published in the journal Med and was conducted by Dr. Kai Zhao et al.

In the study, the participants had active infections during the delta surge, and a majority (22 of 25) had been vaccinated.

The team found that 100% were experiencing a diminished or lost sense of smell—but only 54.5% self-reported any problem with odor detection.

The reseachers previously used hard candy as a screening tool for the loss of taste and smell in people at risk for exposure to the COVID-19 virus.

As part of that work, the team used an existing objective screening tool to collect sensory function data from 123 never-infected control participants and 65 people who had previous or active COVID-19 infections.

During the delta surge, the researchers became alarmed by what they found.

The team also found about three-fourths of participants whose mostly mild COVID infections had occurred before delta’s dominance reported no ongoing smell and taste losses.

But over half of those participants were found by the objective screening, conducted between 102 and 785 days after their infection diagnosis, to have a loss of smell.

Beyond these silent smell and taste losses, there were also people who reported that they hadn’t regained taste or smell function for longer than six months.

Effects on the senses include diminished or complete loss of smell and/or taste, disordered smell and/or taste and, least common, smelling odors that are not present at all.

Beyond affecting the quality of life, the loss of smell and taste has health ramifications that include negative effects on nutrition intake and a reduced ability to detect danger—such as a fire or spoiled food.

Since submitting this article for publication in January 2022, the team has been consistently collecting data related to sensory loss and is paying particular attention to long haulers.

If you care about Covid, please read studies about why people with blood Type O less likely to get COVID-19, and this low-cost drug can treat COVID-19 effectively and safely.

For more information about Covid, please see recent studies about a new drug that could prevent COVID-19, and results showing scientists find antibodies that can neutralize Omicron.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Acute stress may be detrimental to fighting off COVID-19 and influenza

Acute stress can be detrimental to fighting off infection, especially COVID-19, and increases the chance of dying in mouse models. This study, published in Nature, is the first to show how specific regions in the brain control the body's cellular immune response while under acute stress and infected with COVID-19 or influenza. More specifically, it demonstrated that acute stress prompts neurons from the region known as the paraventricular hypothalamus to instantly trigger a large-scale migration of white blood cells (immune cells, or leukocytes) from lymph nodes to the blood and bone marrow. This diminishes an immune response to viruses such as COVID-19 and influenza, making the body less resistant to fighting infection and putting it at greater risk of complications and death.
SCIENCE
scitechdaily.com

Repurposed Antibiotic May Be an Effective COVID-19 Therapeutic

Study in mice suggests Clofoctol inhibits SARS-CoV-2 replication and reduces lung pathology. Repurposed drugs often have a speedier path to clinical use because they have already been shown to be safe in people. A research study that was published on May 19th in the open access journal PLOS Pathogens by Sandrine Belouzard and Jean Dubuisson at Pasteur Institute, Lille, France, and colleagues suggests clofoctol may be an effective treatment for SARS-CoV-2 infections in mice.
MEDICAL SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Study confirms pathogenesis of EV-D68 virus causing polio-like paralyzing illness in children

A case report published in the New England Journal of Medicine provides evidence that enterovirus D68 directly infects spinal cord neurons and that a corresponding robust immune response is present—a direct causation to the polio-like paralyzing illness, acute flaccid myelitis (AFM). Matthew Vogt, MD, Ph.D., assistant professor of pediatrics and microbiology & immunology at the UNC School of Medicine, is the lead author of the study.
SCIENCE
International Business Times

U.S. Doctors Reconsider Pfizer's Paxlovid For Lower-risk COVID Patients

Use of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 antiviral Paxlovid spiked this week, but some doctors are reconsidering the pills for lower-risk patients after a U.S. public health agency warned that symptoms can recur after people complete a course of the drug, and that they should then isolate a second time. More quarantine...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Infectious Diseases#Nutrition#Sensory Loss#Ohio State University
SFGate

Believe It or Not, Brain-Related Disorders Begin in the Gut

Scientists have long compared the brain to outer space and the deep ocean, as examples of complex ecosystems that we’ve barely come to understand. One environment that deserves equal consideration? Your lowly gut. A mountain of recent research indicates that the gastrointestinal tract, an ever-evolving microbiome with trillions of...
HEALTH
MedicalXpress

New liver and kidney disease identified

Scientists have identified a new disease in a ground-breaking discovery that could help patients with unexplained liver and kidney problems. Experts at Newcastle University have established the inherited condition, called TULP3-related ciliopathy that causes kidney and liver failure in children and adults. There are numerous reasons for kidney and liver...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
WebMD

Elderly Still Make Up Most of the COVID-19 Deaths

The number of daily COVID-19 deaths is dropping in the United States, but one fact has not changed in two-plus years of the pandemic: The elderly are still most at risk of dying from the virus. The seven-day moving average of COVID-related deaths is now 288, a number far lower...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Medical News Today

What foods should a person with osteoporosis avoid?

During all stages of life, a balanced diet is fundamental to the development and maintenance of healthy bones. The bones may lose density as a person ages and during menopause. A reduced bone density can lead to osteoporosis. Eating foods that promote bone health and density may help prevent osteoporosis...
NUTRITION
biospace.com

The Long Story on Long COVID: New Study Questions Impact of Vaccines

Long COVID, a condition that goes by the technical name post-acute sequelae of SARS CoV-2 infection (PASC), is a range of new, returning or ongoing symptoms following a COVID-19 infection. Typically, Long COVID symptoms begin to appear about four weeks after infection. There is no test to diagnose Long COVID, and the symptoms are significantly varied, ranging from fatigue, difficulty breathing and cough, to brain fog, sensory problems such as dizziness, diarrhea or stomach pain, joint or muscle pain, rash and many others.
MENTAL HEALTH
technologynetworks.com

Sugary Protein May Be Gumming Up Brain Cleaning in Alzheimer's Disease

In a bit of “reverse engineering” research using brain tissues from five people who died with Alzheimer’s disease, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they discovered that a special sugar molecule could play a key role in the development of Alzheimer’s disease. If further research confirms the finding, the molecule, known as a glycan, could serve as a new target for early diagnostic tests, treatments and perhaps prevention of Alzheimer’s disease, say the researchers.
SCIENCE
MedicalXpress

Kids aren't skipping just COVID vaccines

There are thousands of children across Maryland who not only haven't been vaccinated against COVID-19, but also lack protection from influenza and the kinds of diseases that routine shots long ago made scarce, such as measles and chickenpox. It's a worrisome trend for public health experts, who see a surging...
MARYLAND STATE
Sarah Rose

Empaths & Emotional Exhaustion

"I hate people," I told my friend the other day, "I really, really do." "I hate people," is something I say often but don't really mean, sort of like how people say they're busy or tired all the time. Most of us are less busy than we fancy ourselves and less tired than we need to be. But we all like to complain, and me complaining about how annoying other people are scratches the same itch as other people complaining about anything else. There is a sort of cultural currency that comes with being busy and tired, but I'm not sure that same currency applies to hating people. Probably, I just seem crotchety and unlikeable, which is exactly the vibe I was going for at that moment.
biospace.com

Once Hopeful Critical COVID-19 Treatment Reaches Futility

With the COVID-19 pandemic well into its third year, physicians have limited options to treat severely ill patients - and now they will have one fewer option. ZYESAMI, (aviptadil), being assessed by NRx Pharmaceuticals, failed a review conducted by the Data Safety and Monitoring Board (DSMB), with the board recommending that arm of the trial cease.
PUBLIC HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Understanding the Impact of Trauma Bonds in Our Lives

A "trauma bond" is an attachment formed between two people who unconsciously bond to each other based on shared trauma. Traumatic bonds are typically established in abusive childhoods and are learned as a product of intermittent positive and negative reinforcement. Traumatic bonds in our intimate relationships are based on a...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Conversation U.S.

Nasal COVID-19 vaccines help the body prepare for infection right where it starts – in your nose and throat

Imagine inhaling just a few drops of liquid or mist to get protected from COVID-19. That is the idea behind nasal COVID-19 vaccines, and they have been getting a lot of attention recently as a spray or liquid. These nasal vaccines would be based on the same technology as normal vaccines given by injection. But as Mayuresh Abhyankar, a University of Virginia researcher who studies infectious diseases and works on nasal vaccines, explains, vaccinating someone right where the coronavirus is likely to start its attack comes with many immunological benefits.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

109K+
Followers
10K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy