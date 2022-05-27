This Full-Body Pilates Workout Turns Up The Heat Slowly—So You Can Ease Into Movement

One of the worst things about heading into a hard workout or full-body Pilates session is those warm-up jitters. Sometimes it feels like the beginning of your workout can determine the vibe for the whole session. If you have stage fright about diving into a challenging workout, it can be hard to muster the energy to follow through. The thing is, warming up is really important! It can prevent injuries and also help you get in the groove as the difficulty of the workout increases slowly. Sometimes, wanting to hit the ground running is important for a workout mindset. If that's just not you, though, it can be hard to conjure the motivation to have a really good workout. This catch-22 is common, and you're in luck.