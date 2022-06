LINCOLNTON – The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teen. Constance Angelina Pierce, 15, of Lincolnton, was reportedly last seen around 6:30 a.m. on Monday at her Owl’s Den Road residence. She was reported missing by her guardian and entered into National Crime Information Center as a missing juvenile.

LINCOLN COUNTY, NC ・ 12 HOURS AGO