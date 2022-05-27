Black Wall Street Legacy Festival Begins In Greenwood District

The Black Wall Street Legacy Festival kicks off Friday ahead of the 101st commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

The festival takes place in various parts of Greenwood and will include panel discussions, performances, workshops, a block party and a lot more.

There will also be local and popular music artists, politicians, and civil rights advocates in attendance.

It will be held Friday, Saturday and Tuesday and is free to the public.

The remaining survivors of the massacre will also be participating in a few of the events, including the Black Wall Street Memorial March on Saturday afternoon.

Organizer Steph Simon said the goal of these events is to amplify the hard work and voices of Black Tulsans over the last 100 years by offering different events to reflect, learn and inspire.

“It’s one of those things you can never do too much for,” Simon said. “What we are doing it for, which is Black Wall Street, and we really wanted to keep pushing tradition and commemorating our ancestors, survivors and descendants, this is why we do it.”

Friday’s events kick off with a round table at 9 a.m. at the Greenwood Cultural Center and ends with a panel discussion at 4 p.m. about rebuilding Greenwood.

Simon said if he can encourage people to get one thing out of the weekend, it’s to see the strength and love of this community.

“I want people to understand how strong our community is and how strong we value each other, with all these events going on, there are a lot of people in this world that don’t want to see us enjoying ourselves,” Simon said.