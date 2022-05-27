ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Casper, WY

Liz Cheney Post Casper Billboard Ahead Of Trump Rally

By Glenn Woods
Wake Up Wyoming
Wake Up Wyoming
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There are two billboards that have just been posted before Donald Trump's Caper Rally. One is defiantly from Liz Cheney. I'm not sure who posted the second one. This first billboard that you see here is a bit wordy. Most people driving by will never read it all. That's...

wakeupwyo.com

Comments / 10

Einheriar Arn
4d ago

yeah she needs to just disappear from anything having to do with Wyoming. she doesn't even live here. wtf

Reply
4
Antelope Valley Press

Fire, harassment don’t stop new abortion clinic

CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — When organizers, earlier this year, settled on a summer opening for a new women's health clinic in Wyoming, they felt upbeat about their plans even as they knew they would face opposition to what will be the only such clinic to offer abortions in the state.
CASPER, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Wyoming to See Its 2nd Ever Traffic Jam After Trump Rally

The old saying is that Wyoming is a small town with long streets. For such a large amount of land, this state has a very small population. So Wyoming really never sees traffic jams, except maybe for people trying to get into Yellowstone. BUT THERE WAS THAT ONE TIME!. The...
Wake Up Wyoming

LOOK INSIDE: 39 Hot Cars On Display In Wyoming

A classic car show in Casper, Wyoming. I walked around with my mouth wide open at the beauty of it all. So much work and love have gone into all of these machines. I simply can't show them all. So I picked the ones that stood out to me personally.
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Balloon Roundup Returns to Casper This July

99 red balloons may not be floating in the summer sky but, this July, multiple hot air balloons will be. According to a press release from the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce, the Casper Balloon Roundup is returning to Casper on July 29, 30, and 31 and it is sure to light up the sky with some incredible imagery.
CASPER, WY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Goshen, Laramie, Niobrara by NWS

Effective: 2022-05-29 15:11:00 MDT Expires: 2022-05-29 16:00:00 MDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Target Area: Goshen; Laramie; Niobrara The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Southwestern Box Butte County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Scotts Bluff County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Northwestern Cheyenne County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Kimball County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Western Morrill County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Banner County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southwestern Dawes County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Sioux County in the Panhandle of Nebraska Southeastern Niobrara County in east central Wyoming Eastern Goshen County in southeastern Wyoming East central Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming * Until 400 PM MDT. * At 311 PM MDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 10 miles southeast of Lance Creek to near Stegall to 7 miles northeast of Panorama Point, moving northeast at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include Scottsbluff, Torrington, Kimball, Lusk, Gering, Mitchell, Bayard, Terrytown, Pine Bluffs, Morrill, Minatare, Lyman, Potter, Dix, Harrison, Oliver Campground, Wildcat Hills State Recreation Area, Stegall, Montrose and Panorama Point. This includes Interstate 80 in Nebraska between mile markers 1 and 42. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
GOSHEN COUNTY, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

‘Summer Fest’ Returning to City of Mills This July

Last year, the City of Mills was taken over by 'Summer Fest' - a day-long celebration that included music, food, drink, games, and so much more. It was the city's 100th year of existence, and they celebrated in a big way. This year won't be quite as spectacular, but the City of Mills has announced that Summer Fest is returning on July 9, from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
MILLS, WY
Wake Up Wyoming

Casper Police Respond to Fire at New Women’s Health Clinic, Believed to Be Intentional

The Casper Police Department announced that there was a fire at a building located at 918 East 2nd Street. This is the site of the new Circle of Hope women's health clinic. "Shortly before 4:00am this morning officers responded to a building located at 918 East 2nd Street for a report of a business burglary," a post from the CPD's Facebook page stated. "Upon arrival smoke was seen rolling out of the windows. Casper Fire-EMS quickly responded and extinguished the fire. The initial caller stated they witnessed an individual running away from the building with a gas can and black bag. At this time investigators believe the fire to be intentional."
CASPER, WY
