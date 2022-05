The Minnesota Twins confirmed on Monday that All-Star shortstop Carlos Correa tested positive for COVID-19 during the club's 7-5 loss to the Detroit Tigers at Comerica Park. According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), the Twins officially placed Correa on the COVID-19 injured list ahead of Tuesday's doubleheader at Detroit.

