BECHTELSVILLE, Pa. — Craig Von Dohren scored a $5,250 payday at the NAPA Auto Parts Thunder on the Hill Racing Series season kick off at Grandview Speedway on Sunday night. The Pioneer Pole Buildings Balls to the Wall 50 had Von Dohren claim the final checkered flag, with Duane Howard and Kevin Hirthler each scoring a segment win at laps 30 and 40, respectively.

BECHTELSVILLE, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO