Maryville, MO

Harlan alum Klein named CoSIDA Academic All-District choice

By Trevor Maeder
 4 days ago

(Maryville) -- Harlan alum and current Northwest Missouri State track athlete...

Crouse eager to take over Treynor volleyball program

(Treynor) -- Lea Crouse has worn many hats in her young coaching career that has spanned a few different schools. And her latest role is the head volleyball coach at Treynor. "I'm excited," Crouse said. "I've wanted to help out with athletics here, so I'm ecstatic about getting the head volleyball position."
TREYNOR, IA
KMAland Softball (5/30): Wayne wins Mount Ayr Tournament

(KMAland) -- Wayne won the Mount Ayr Tournament championship on Monday in KMAland softball action. Addy Reynolds had two hits and three RBI, and Payten Lambert and Breya Nickle added two hits apiece for Mount Ayr in the win. Championship: Wayne 12 Mount Ayr 0. Sterling Berndt tripled and drove...
MOUNT AYR, IA
State Baseball Rankings (5/30): Clarinda ranked No. 5 by IHSBCA

(KMAland) -- Clarinda is ranked No. 5 in the latest Class 2A rankings from Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. The Cardinals are joined by Sioux City East (4A No. 10) as the only two KMAland conference programs ranked this week. Ankeny Christian, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Lewis Central, Mount Ayr and Treynor are also receiving votes in their respective class.
CLARINDA, IA
Maryville, MO
Sports
City
Maryville, MO
Local
Missouri Sports
KMAland Baseball (5/28): Shenandoah rallies for walk-off win

(KMAland) -- Shenandoah rallied to walk-off Mount Ayr while Denison-Schleswig, AL and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were also in action on Saturday in KMAland baseball. Shenandoah scored four in the bottom of the seventh to grab a walk-off win on a bases-loaded Hunter Dukes walk. Jade Spangler threw five innings, struck out four and gave up five unearned runs. Logan Dickerson tallied two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Michael Reed posted one hit and two RBI.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Pryor leading Woodbine girls in 4-1 start

(Woodbine) -- The Woodbine softball team had a productive first week and is gearing for a monster early-season Rolling Valley Conference clash on Tuesday night. The Tigers went 4-1 last week with wins over West Harrison, CAM, Whiting and MVAOCOU, while their lone loss came to Logan-Magnolia. "We're feeling pretty...
WOODBINE, IA
Jeannine Gourley

Service:Celebration of Life Service Name:Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley Pronunciation: Age:66Fro…
STANTON, IA
Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley, 66, of Stanton, Iowa

Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak. Visitation Location:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home. Memorials:Memorials may be directed to the Jeannine Schomburg-Gourley Memorial for future family direction. Funeral Home:Sellergren-Lindell-DeMarce Funeral Home, Red Oak, Iowa.
STANTON, IA
College Baseball (5/29): Iowa, Omaha take blowout losses

(KMAland) -- Iowa and Omaha both came up well short in blowout losses on Sunday in regional college baseball action. Iowa (36-19): Iowa couldn’t hang with Michigan (31-26) in a 13-1 loss in seven innings at the Big Ten Conference Tournament. With the loss, the Hawkeyes will await the NCAA selection show on Monday to see if their season continues. Michael Seegers, Keaton Anthony, Izaya Fullard, Will Mulflur and Kyle Huckstorf all had one hit each in the loss. Brody Brecht (1-4) got just one out, allowing two runs on two walks and a hit before the rest of the Hawkeyes staff allowed 11 runs on seven hits and seven walks.
OMAHA, NE
Council Bluffs Guild of Omaha Symphony hosting "Bassoons and BBQ" night

(Council Bluffs) -- The Council Bluffs Guild of the Omaha Symphony is getting ready for another night of fun, food, and music. The Guild's "Bassoons and BBQ" is coming up in early June. The event serves as a way to give back to the community, and also raise funds to support the Omaha Symphony. Former Guild president and current board advisor Kelsey Stupfell says they have a variety of highlights planned for the night.
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Julia McGrew, 89, Council Bluffs, IA

Visitation Location: Loess Hills Funeral Home - Glenwood, IA. Visitation Start: 5:00 p.m. Visitation End: 7:00 p.m. Julia passed away May 28, 2022 at Bethany Lutheran Home in Council Bluffs. Condolences may be left on her tribute page at https://www.loesshillsfuneralhome.com/obituary/645358/julia-mcgrew/
COUNCIL BLUFFS, IA
Severe thunderstorm warning for Fremont, Montgomery, Mills, Pott., Pagec cos. until 10:30 p.m.

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN OMAHA HAS ISSUED A. * SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR... NORTHERN FREMONT COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHWESTERN MONTGOMERY COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... MILLS COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... SOUTHERN POTTAWATTAMIE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... NORTHWESTERN PAGE COUNTY IN SOUTHWESTERN IOWA... * UNTIL 1030 PM CDT. * AT...
FREMONT COUNTY, IA
Iowa News Headlines Tuesday, May 31st, 2022

(UNDATED) -- At least four motorcyclists died in separate crashes in Iowa over Memorial Day weekend, with three of the accidents in western Iowa. A man from Shelby County died when the motorcycle he was operating was struck from behind late Monday morning by a distracted motorist, near the Adair County Freedom Rock. His passenger was flown by helicopter to a Hospital in Des Moines. A passenger on a motorcycle trike died Saturday morning near Stanton, in Montgomery County, when a gust of wind pushed the cycle to the right before the machine collided with a cable barrier and six barrier posts and rolling onto its top. A Winterset man died from injuries he suffered in a motorcycle crash in Madison County on Sunday. And a motorcycle crash Monday afternoon in Marion County claimed the life of a woman from Knoxville.
SHELBY COUNTY, IA
Wind-whipped ceremony marks Shen Memorial Day

(Shenandoah) -- Windy conditions didn't stop Shenandoah residents from remembering "all who gave some, and some who gave all" Monday morning. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, performed the U.S. Marine Corps theme near the end of Memorial Day services at the Rose Hill Cemetery. As scores of American flags fluttered amid high winds, speakers paid tribute to Americans who perished in previous wars in the defense of the country--including 20 area veterans who died since last Memorial Day, whose names were read during the ceremony. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen served as this year's keynote speaker. McQueen tells KMA News he was honored to follow in the footsteps of past Memorial Day speakers.
SHENANDOAH, IA
Page County board receives update on 'Shenandoah Hills' wind project

(Clarinda) -- Page County officials received an update on a wind project intended to be located south of Shenandoah. Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors spoke with Mark Crowl with Invenergy, who announced the date of a public meeting and requested a formal vote from the supervisors on the "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm. The project would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah and run to the Iowa-Missouri border, including 28 turbines in Page County. After a large number of residents voiced their concerns against the project Tuesday and during several previous public comment periods, Crowl says the wind company intends to hold a public meeting at the Waterfalls Wedding Venue on Monday, June 13 at 7 p.m. in Farragut to discuss the project.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
Jim Folkes, 80, Hamburg, IA

Visitation Location: Rash-Gude Funeral Home - Hamburg. Memorials: St. Mary's Catholic Church - Hamburg or Hamburg Hometown Pride. Notes: Remembrances may be left at www.gudefuneralhomes.com.
HAMBURG, IA

