Harlan alum Klein named CoSIDA Academic All-District choice

(Shenandoah) -- Windy conditions didn't stop Shenandoah residents from remembering "all who gave some, and some who gave all" Monday morning. Shenandoah High School's Marching Mustangs, under the direction of Dale Risher, performed the U.S. Marine Corps theme near the end of Memorial Day services at the Rose Hill Cemetery. As scores of American flags fluttered amid high winds, speakers paid tribute to Americans who perished in previous wars in the defense of the country--including 20 area veterans who died since last Memorial Day, whose names were read during the ceremony. Shenandoah Mayor Roger McQueen served as this year's keynote speaker. McQueen tells KMA News he was honored to follow in the footsteps of past Memorial Day speakers.
