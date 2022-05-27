ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

By Jason Clayworth
Axios Des Moines
Axios Des Moines
 4 days ago
The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.

Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.

Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.

What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.

  • Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.
  • Standup paddle boards are for rent.
  • Life vests can be checked out for free.

Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.

  • 2101 Fleur Drive in DSM.

Axios Des Moines

Axios Des Moines

