Des Moines beach concessions reopen after a decade hiatus

The concession stand at the Gray's Lake Park beach reopens Saturday for the first time in about a decade.

Why it matters: The move comes as Des Moines' Parks and Recreation Department sees more people using local parks since the pandemic began, department spokesperson Jennifer Fletcher tells Axios.

Of note: Another concession at the opposite side of the park — located on the lake's terrace — has been in use for years and will remain open this season.

What they're serving: Sorry, no adult beverages.

Hotdogs, ice cream, cold drinks and snacks are on the menu.

Standup paddle boards are for rent.

Life vests can be checked out for free.

⏰ Open: 10am-8pm daily through July 31. Weekday hours begin at 1pm between Aug. 1 and Labor Day.