The other day, Pro Football Focus put out a piece highlighting each NFL team’s three best players. Did they get it right for the Las Vegas Raiders?. The one thing that is obvious here is that PFF placed a big emphasis on positional value. I think this is why you see Carr and Crosby on the list, and not Darren Waller. I think most would consider Carr a top ten quarterback in the league, Crosby a top five edge rusher, and Waller a top three tight end in the league. There is a strong case to make that a top ten quarterback is more important than a top three player at any other position. The quarterback impacts the game in some way on virtually every offensive snap. You could say something similar about edge rushers on the other side of the ball, albeit to a lesser extent. When you compare those positions to a much lower impact position like tight end, you start to see why PFF omitted Waller.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO