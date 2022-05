OAKLEY (KPIX) -- A lot of grills were fired up this Memorial Day weekend but here's a cautionary tale out of Oakley in Contra Costa County: a backyard barbecue started a house fire that spread to nearby homes on Saturday night.A spokesman with the East Contra Costa Fire Protection District said someone turned on a grill in his backyard in the 4800 block of Claret Court to burn off grease and food debris before walking away. When the person returned, a shed and a few trees next to the grill had caught fire."I took this hose and went to...

OAKLEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO