Cooler weather moving in with chances for rain

Saturday was warm and dry, with 80s (near 90) on the plains and upper 60s to mid 70s in the high country.

A few thunderstorms will continue over the northwest corner of Colorado this evening. Winds will be gusty from the southwest, elevating fire danger over Southern Colorado.

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will by more likely Sunday afternoon, and there will be a good chance for afternoon thunderstorms on Memorial Day.

Highs will be in the 70s both days in Denver and in the upper 50s to middle 60s in the mountains.

Tuesday will be cooler with a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Highs will drop to the upper 40s to low 50s in the mountains and 60s for Denver and the northeast quarter of the state.

