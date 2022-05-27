‘Love Thy Neighbor’ Rally to be Held at Noon Friday

The cars speeding down Aero Drive in Cheektowaga did not pay me nor my destination any heed. I took the first photograph and then wandered across the busy road. I had come to pay my respects to Nathanial Thayer, a fellow New Yorker. He was a man who did something for me that I cannot repay. I never knew him, nor ever would. He may have stood about five feet six inches tall, with brown hair and blue-grey eyes. In his early to mid twenties he met his fate and was buried in a cemetery that did not yet exist.

