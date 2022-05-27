Funeral held today for man killed in Shaw neighborhood

ST. LOUIS – The funeral is Friday morning for Christopher Brennan . He is the man who was killed on Friday, May 20 while taking out the trash in the Shaw neighborhood.

Brennan, 47, was shot in the backyard of his home on Flora Place. The funeral for Brennan is at 10 a.m. at St. Francis Xavier College Church on Lindell Boulevard.

Kyle Stone was charged with first-degree murder.

