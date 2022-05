Correspondence has arrived from the desk of Snoop Dogg. The rapper informed fans that his upcoming I Wanna Thank Me tour, which included stops in Australia and Europe, will be cut back to only include shows in the U.S. In a statement shared on Instagram, the rapper cites “unforeseen scheduling conflicts including family obligations and upcoming tv and film projects” as his reasoning for canceling all of his international tour dates.

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 HOURS AGO