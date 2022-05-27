Texas giving tax breaks on energy-saving gear this weekend

> Army Fort in Alabama May be Renamed for Pennsylvania Native. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fort Rucker, Alabama, the home of Army Aviation, may soon be renamed for a Pennsylvania native. WHTM-TV reports Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel [[ no-vuh-SELL]] was originally from Etna, Pennsylvania but lived in Enterprise, Alabama when he died in 2006. The Medal of Honor Recipient flew in World War II, Korea and Vietnam and is known for extracting his own son when he was shot there. The following week, Michael Jr. returned the favor by extracting his father after he was shot down. Two years ago, Congress ordered the renaming of Army bases that had been named for Confederate officers.

11 HOURS AGO