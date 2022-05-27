Texas giving tax breaks on energy-saving gear this weekend
4 days ago
Some categories of energy-efficient large appliances are available sales tax-free this weekend during the state's annual Energy Star Sales Tax Holiday. The tax break is available Saturday through midnight Monday, Memorial Day,...
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new report puts Iowa and several other Midwest states at High Risk for electric blackouts this summer. The Iowa Utilities Board is requiring utility companies to present plans for dealing with an increase in electric demand and a decrease in supply at a meeting scheduled for Tuesday, May 31st.
New York will temporarily suspended the state gasoline tax beginning Wednesday. It will be in effect until the end of the year, and will reduce the per gallon price by 16 cents. Also starting Wednesday, Monroe County will collect the gas sales tax on just the first two dollars of each gallon sold. That relief is in effect through November.
An anonymous donor has donated money to pay for the funerals of the victims of the Uvalda mass shooting. In the wake of the shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24th, many of the families of the victims turned to social media to crowdfund money to help them pay for the considerable expenses they would be dealing with.
Bottom Line: Your daily recap of the biggest news from around the state that impacts you in South Florida. Florida’s gas prices are a penny lower than Friday’s record high. The statewide average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gas is currently $4.57 per gallon. However, South Florida’s still seeing record high prices this morning. Prices range from a low of $4.59 per gallon in Miami-Dade to a high of $4.72 in Palm Beach County – the highest in the state.
A single, anonymous donor is covering the funeral expenses for the victims of the Uvalde school shooting. On Friday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott made the announcement. Governor Abbott said, "We appreciate that anonymous donor for his generosity." The funeral expenses come to around a hundred-75-thousand dollars. In all, 19-school children and two school teachers died in Tuesday's mass shooting at Robb Elementary School when an armed 18-year old opened fire.
> Army Fort in Alabama May be Renamed for Pennsylvania Native. (Harrisburg, PA) -- Fort Rucker, Alabama, the home of Army Aviation, may soon be renamed for a Pennsylvania native. WHTM-TV reports Chief Warrant Officer Michael Novosel [[ no-vuh-SELL]] was originally from Etna, Pennsylvania but lived in Enterprise, Alabama when he died in 2006. The Medal of Honor Recipient flew in World War II, Korea and Vietnam and is known for extracting his own son when he was shot there. The following week, Michael Jr. returned the favor by extracting his father after he was shot down. Two years ago, Congress ordered the renaming of Army bases that had been named for Confederate officers.
(Asheville, NC) -- Last week's rains are causing problems for area outdoor adventure businesses. The operations manager at Asheville's Zen Tubing told WLOS-TV yesterday that early rainfall last week caused high levels on the French Broad River through the holiday weekend. Around one-thousand reservations were cancelled as a result. The business is planning to be able to open within the next couple of days.
In 90 minutes at Uvalde, more damage was done to the reputation of American law enforcement than was done in an entire summer of BLM protests. In the cowardice and incompetence of some small-time cops, the nation’s confidence in its protectors was shaken and an issue was raised that now confronts every America police officer – Who are you?
Five people have died and more than a dozen others experienced series injuries in relation to multiple boating crashes in Georgia and Illinois during Memorial Day weekend. Chatham Emergency Services Chief Philip D. Koster told NBC News that two boats carrying a combined total of nine individuals collided nearly head-on while traveling on Wilmington River near Savannah, Georgia on Saturday (May 28) at some point before 10:42 a.m., when the Coast Guard fielded a report of the crash.
WHITEHALL TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Michigan State Police say a motorcyclist died after a crash outside of Wesco gas station Monday evening. The crash happened when a van pulled out of the parking lot on Colby Street into the path of the motorcycle. The motorcyclist died at the scene, and his...
>Lancaster County woman Charged after Assaulting Co-Worker. (Warwick Township, PA) -- A Lancaster County woman is facing assault charges after police say she physically attacked her co-worker. Officers responded to the alleged incident last Monday at 80 West Millport Road in Warwick Township. Police say the suspect, Jakia Sha-Rae Buchanan, ran away from the scene before they got there but she was later charged with simple assault in the case.
