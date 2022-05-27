ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Pizza Express poaches KFC boss Paula MacKenzie to lead recovery

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fZm7l_0fsE5lB300
Financial News

Pizza Express has announced that KFC boss Paula MacKenzie will take over the reins at the restaurant chain next month.

Ms MacKenzie will join the business as chief executive on June 6, taking the role after David Campbell stepped down last October.

The experienced hospitality boss joins Pizza Express from KFC parent firm Yum Brands, where she has led the fried chicken brand’s UK and Ireland business as managing director.

She worked for the group for 11 years, having previously worked at brands including Diageo, GlaxoSmithKline and Innocent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jECTw_0fsE5lB300
Paula MacKenzie will fill the chief executive officer role vacated by David Campbell last year (Pizza Express/PA)

The appointment comes as Pizza Express continues its turnaround following a major restructuring after the impact of the pandemic.

The chain slashed more than 70 restaurants and around 2,400 jobs as it also came under pressure from its heavy debt burden.

Last year, the company completed a £335 million refinancing deal and said it would return to opening new restaurant sites.

Ms MacKenzie said: “Pizza Express is a much loved, iconic brand that holds a special place in the nation’s heart.

“As someone who thrives on bringing brands to life, I’m thrilled to be working with Allan (Leighton) and the whole team at Pizza Express leading this brand and business through its next chapter of growth.

“I cannot wait to get started and look forward to personally welcoming customers into our restaurants at a time where we are all reconnecting with the magic of eating out.”

Mr Leighton, chairman of Pizza Express, said: “We are delighted that Paula will join the Pizza Express team as CEO, she has a terrific track record of performance and importantly is a champion of equality, diversity and inclusion.

“I would like to thank Zoe Bowley and Jo Bennett for jointly leading the business during this interim period.

“Paula is joining at an exciting time for Pizza Express and will work with our leadership team to drive priorities for growth, including an increased customer focus led by rapid digital transformation.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

The Queen’s Jubilee celebrations day by day

As the nation gears up to celebrate the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, here is how the festivities will unfold as the UK pays tribute to its longest-reigning monarch. The official programme begins with the Trooping the Colour military spectacle. More than 1,500 officers and soldiers and 350 horses from the...
WORLD
newschain

All bodies recovered from Nepal plane crash

Rescuers have recovered all 22 bodies from the site where a plane crashed on a mountainside in Nepal. All the bodies were flown to Kathmandu and taken to the Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital where doctors are performing post-mortem examinations, Tara Air said in a statement. The bodies will be handed...
ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jo Brand
newschain

Migrants notified of removal to Rwanda as first flight is set for June 14

The Home Office has begun formally notifying migrants of their removal to Rwanda, with the first deportation flight expected to depart in two weeks. The Government described the move as the “final administrative step” in its partnership with the east African nation, whereby people who are deemed to have entered the UK illegally will be encouraged to rebuild their lives thousands of miles away.
IMMIGRATION
newschain

French 32-year-old journalist killed in Ukraine

A 32-year-old French journalist was killed on Monday in eastern Ukraine, fatally hit by shell shrapnel while covering a Ukrainian evacuation operation, according to the French news broadcaster that he worked for. BFM TV said its journalist Frederic Leclerc-Imhoff was killed as he was “covering a humanitarian operation in an...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Camilla crowns volunteers Platinum Champions in Jubilee awards

The Duchess of Cornwall has crowned nearly 500 volunteers “Platinum Champions”, calling them “the backbone of our country”. Camilla headed a star-studded judging panel which included Alex Jones, Felicity Kendal, Gethin Jones, Myleene Klass, Ade Adepitan, Tom Read Wilson and Gyles Brandreth to select the nation’s most outstanding volunteers to mark the Queen’s Jubilee.
ADVOCACY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Yum Brands#Glaxosmithkline#Pizza Express
newschain

PA Sport Trivia (30/05/2022)

Phil Brown (soccer) – Former Hull and Hyderabad manager who left Barrow at the end of the season, born 1959. Ian Austin (cricket) – former Lancashire and England all-rounder, born 1966. Thomas Hassler (football) – former Germany footballer, born 1966. Paul Grayson (rugby union) – former England...
MLS
newschain

Five memorable Lester Piggott rides

Lester Piggott’s great rides in an amazing career spanning more than six decades are far too numerous to mention. Here, though, are five of the best:. Sir Ivor had won the 2000 Guineas brilliantly and started odds-on for the Derby, despite doubts about his stamina. But a furlong out he looked beaten. Sandy Barclay on Connaught had poached a five-length lead early in the straight, and at the distance was still four lengths clear. Piggott, however, knew that his horse had phenomenal acceleration – and when he decided the time had come, he eased Sir Ivor out and asked him to go. Sir Ivor hung fire momentarily, but then simply took off, whooshing past Connaught so fast that at the winning post Piggott was easing up.
SPORTS
newschain

Kevin Thomson quits as Kelty Hearts boss

Kevin Thomson has quit as Kelty Hearts manager after leading the Fife club to the cinch League Two title in his only season in charge. The 37-year-old former Hibernian, Rangers and Middlesbrough midfielder has been touted for various other jobs since the end of the campaign, including vacancies at Hibs, Raith Rovers, Hartlepool and Dundee.
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
KFC
newschain

Russians storm city and shell east Ukraine as Zelensky visits Kharkiv region

Russian and Ukrainian troops engaged in close-quarter combat in an eastern Ukraine city on Sunday as Moscow’s soldiers, supported by intense shelling, attempted to gain strategic footholds for conquering the region in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance. Ukrainian regional officials reported Russian forces “storming” Sievierodonetsk after trying unsuccessfully...
POLITICS
newschain

Amo Racing lining up strong Royal Ascot challenge

Kia Joorabchian is no stranger to success in the football boardroom, but the man who helped bring Carlos Tevez to the Premier League could be about to make his mark on horse racing’s biggest stage as his Amo Racing venture bids to find the back of the Royal Ascot net for the first time.
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

Andrew ‘seeking to make amends’ as Archbishop urges nation to be more forgiving

The Archbishop of Canterbury has suggested the disgraced Duke of York is “seeking to make amends” as he urged the nation to be more forgiving. Andrew stepped down from public life after the furore over his friendship with paedophile billionaire Jeffrey Epstein, and paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case to a woman he claimed never to have met.
U.K.
newschain

Buoyant Unilever helps save FTSE from global falls

The FTSE 100 was bookended by two companies posting unusually big movements in opposite directions as it managed to eke out its fifth straight session in the green. The index managed modest growth as the heft of Unilever, its best performer on Tuesday, managed to outweigh a plunge by retailer B&M.
STOCKS
newschain

newschain

47K+
Followers
137K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy