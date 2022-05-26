ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Fe, NM

Santa Fe County deputies take large amount of fentanyl off streets

By Jordan Honeycutt
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jagSy_0fsE5kIK00

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe deputies say they have seized 36,000 fentanyl pills, 1/2 pound of cocaine, and $18,000 in cash off the streets in two operations. The street value of those drugs is more than $300,000. They say they also found guns.

Story continues below

One of the homes where the bust happened was on Sunset Canyon Lane and the other on Calleion Colibri. They say the second bust was the result of a shooting call that turned into a drug investigation. They say investigations are ongoing and no arrests have been made.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 1

Related
KRQE News 13

New Mexico police make several DWI arrests on Memorial Day weekend

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Law enforcement is working Memorial Day weekend to stop drunk drivers. Friday, Saturday, and Sunday there have been at least 64 DWI arrests statewide and those are only the ones already entered into the system. There were three parents among them accused of child abuse for allegedly driving drunk with their kids including […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman hit in head with axe

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police arrested a man they say attacked a woman with an axe. Estevan Tapia was picked up Saturday night after APD got a call about a woman being hit in the head with an axe near Wilson Park in southeast Albuquerque. Witnesses at the scene described the attacker, later identified as […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Santa Fe, NM
Santa Fe, NM
Crime & Safety
State
New Mexico State
County
Santa Fe County, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Santa Fe County, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Socorro, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI offers $8k reward for information about 2019 art theft

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Three years later, the FBI is still trying to track down six paintings that were stolen while being transported from New Mexico. The paintings were swiped in Dallas in March of 2019 while there were en route from Santa Fe to Louisiana. One of the paintings is the work of Santa Fe-based […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque woman arrested after allegedly stabbing man

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing a man after the two got into a fight. Police were sent to Hazeldine near Broadway about a stabbing in progress Saturday night. Police found Paulette Locaspino, who told them she had been cut on the neck by a man still in the home. She […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Search warrant issued for man with 36k fentanyl pills

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe County deputies are searching for a man they say had tens of thousands of fentanyl pills in his home. Deputies say they executed a search warrant at Hector Gabriel Rascon’s home and say they found 36,000 fentanyl pills, a half-pound of cocaine, a gun, and cash. Rascon was not […]
SANTA FE COUNTY, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Fentanyl#Guns#Cyfd#Krqe En Espa Ol#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Balloonists gather in Albuquerque for annual competition

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Balloonists from around the country had a chance to show off across the Albuquerque skies Monday morning. More than 30 pilots gathered for a series of championships this weekend. They participated in events to test their knowledge and precision, with tasks like throwing a beanbag from a certain altitude to hit a target […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Movies in the Park returns

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Movies in the Park is making its return to Bernalillo County starting with Encanto at the Paradise Hills Community Center on June 4. People are encouraged to bring blankets, lawn chairs, food, and drinks. Alcohol, weapons, and recording devices are not allowed. More information is available on the Bernalillo County website.
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected bosque arsonist to stay behind bars until trial

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A suspected bosque arsonist with a lengthy criminal history will remain behind bars until trial but whether she’s competent to stand trial is already being questioned. Cristina Noble was arrested last week and accused of intentionally setting a dozen fires in the bosque near Second Street and Woodward and then putting up […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Bernalillo County Sheriff’s deputies arrest two shoplifters

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office deputies say 29-year-old Shane Jacobs and 30-year-old Mariah Black were arrested May 18 at the Target on Coors near Paseo. Deputies say they tried to steal nearly $650 worth of merchandise. BCSO says the two are known shoplifters at that location and they were also found with drugs. […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe closes trails for Memorial Day

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – The city of Santa Fe closed multiple trails around the town this Memorial Day weekend over concerns of dangerous fire conditions. The Dale Ball, Sun Mountain, La Tierra, MX/BMX, and the Metropolitan Recreation Complex trails are all closed. Fire restrictions include banning some fireworks and open burning including campfires, bonfires, and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

Gun reform rally held in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque gathered together to call for gun reform after the mass shootings in Buffalo, New York, and Uvalde, Texas. The Albuquerque Center for Peace and Justice hosted the rally Saturday and called for gun reform and restorative justice programs. They say the need for action is long past due and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Memorial Day services around New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Communities throughout New Mexico will be observing Memorial Day with services and events. Starting at 10 a.m. the New Mexico Veterans Memorial in Albuquerque will be honoring and observing Memorial Day. A ceremony at the Santa Fe National Cemetery and the Belen Veterans Memorial will also be starting at 10 a.m. In […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD searching for man accused of murder in northeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has identified 22-year-old Tayven Lee White as the suspect in a shooting at the Four Hills Studios in the area of Central and Eubank. According to police, White, another man, and the victim, 40-year-old Charles Carter, got into an argument about Carter being physically abusive to White’s sister. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

22K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy