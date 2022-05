COBB COUNTY, Ga — Saturday night, candles lit up the very spot of yet another fatal accident at Bobb Bettis Road and Piedmont Road. Behind the candles were flowers and balloons, all an unfortunate reminder of how dangerous things are in this area. “It’s pretty dangerous to be honest,” a neighbor said. “I’m not quite sure why. But we had six accidents in three weeks.”

COBB COUNTY, GA ・ 2 DAYS AGO