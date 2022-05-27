ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Friday Forecast: Temps in low 60s with early day rain expected

By Morgan Kolkmeyer, Paul Konrad, Mike Janssen
WGNtv.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO — Cloudy Friday with morning and early day showers. Winds:...

wgntv.com

CHICAGO — Mostly cloudy Tuesday, storm chance increase in the late afternoon (30%) and evening, many dry hours, humid. Winds: SSW 15-20 G30. High: 87. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly cloudy tonight, storms more likely, severe thunderstorm risk. Winds: NE 5-15 G25....
CHICAGO — Mostly sunny and hot Monday with windy conditions. Winds: S 15-25 G35. High: 90. Full forecast details and more at the WGN Weather Center blog. Mostly clear tonight, windy. Winds: S 15-25 G35. Low: 75. Tuesday Forecast: Partly sunny Tuesday, 30% chance for thunderstorms. Winds: SSW 15-20...
The consensus is that it’s safe to plant after Memorial Day. Have we ever had frost in June?. Frost in the Chicago area in June is extremely rare, though it has occurred in the month’s opening days. The record lows for the first six days of June are all in the 30s, the lowest 35 on June 4, 1945. That morning frost was reported at several locations in northern Illinois, including Midway Airport. The previous day, June 3, with an unseasonably chilly high of just 48 and a low of 37 is the coldest June day ever in Chicago with an average temperature of 42.5 degrees. Though technically tied if rounded, the runner-up was June 5, 1894, with an average of 43 degrees, based on a high of 45 and a low of 41. Beyond June 6, the city’s next low in the 30s is on September 13, when the mercury dropped to 39 in 1890.
Maggie Wrenn, Managing Partner, Lakefront Hospitality Group. The Skyline Patio boasts outdoor seating for 80, with an incredible menu of food and drinks, offering something for every taste featuring everything from cheeseburgers and salads, to seafood. The Skyline Patio is open Mondays through Thursdays 11am – 10pm; and Fridays and Saturdays 10 am – 11 pm.
