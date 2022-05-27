ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Tornado watch issued for parts of the area Friday morning

WSLS
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has issued a Tornado Watch for the yellow-shaded...

www.wsls.com

KETV.com

Severe storms possible Tuesday evening, night

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
ENVIRONMENT
The US Sun

Alexandria tornado watch news – Homes torn apart & vehicles flipped after ‘extremely dangerous’ twister hits Forada, MN

HOMES were torn apart and vehicles flipped during wild weather in Minnesota on Monday night. Significant damage was reported in Forada after storms led to several tornado warnings in the west-central portion of the state. The National Weather Service classified the earlier tornado watch as a "particularly dangerous situation." While...
FORADA, MN
KEYC

TORNADO WATCH: Severe storms this afternoon & evening

Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
ENVIRONMENT
KIMT

Strong to severe thunderstorms possible late Thursday

It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
WEATHER
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Severe weather headed our way Sunday night

Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
ENVIRONMENT
The Weather Channel

Reported Tornado Leaves Major Damage in Virginia (PHOTOS)

Severe weather destroyed homes and vehicles early Friday in Bedford County, Virginia. The reported tornado damaged 45 structures, with multiple structures sustaining "catastrophic damage, down to the foundation," Bedford County officials stated in a press conference late Friday morning. Officials said in a news conference late Friday morning that three people were treated for minor injuries.
NBC News

Memorial Day Weekend hit with severe weather warnings

Though Memorial Day Weekend is already underway, severe weather may threaten travel plans for millions in the U.S. The eastern seaboard is expecting flash floods, destructive winds, and tornado threats. FlightAware has tracked more than a thousand canceled flights but even with these conditions, AAA still expects more Americans to travel this Memorial Day than last year.May 27, 2022.
WWL-AMFM

Another round of thunderstorms and heavy rain

Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms. “Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Boston

"Once in a lifetime" meteor storm possible Monday night

BOSTON – Though it is far from a certainty, a "once in a lifetime" meteor storm is possible Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday.The Tau Herculid meteors may be visible throughout North America as Earth passes through the remains of a comet that split apart in 1995. A meteor shower is classified as a meteor storm when at least 1,000 meteors per hour are produced."A couple of caveats with this. If this were to come to fruition it would be a once in a lifetime type meteor shower. One thousand per hour is a giant number. But...
BOSTON, MA

