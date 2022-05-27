Tornado watch issued for parts of the area Friday morning

Most of the daytime hours will be dry Tuesday, but can't rule out a few isolated t-showers around midday. Severe storm chances increase in the metro after 7 p.m. with damaging wind gusts being the main threat. Meteorologist Sean Everson has your Weather Now forecast update.
HOMES were torn apart and vehicles flipped during wild weather in Minnesota on Monday night. Significant damage was reported in Forada after storms led to several tornado warnings in the west-central portion of the state. The National Weather Service classified the earlier tornado watch as a "particularly dangerous situation." While...
Another hot, humid day tomorrow will lead to more potential severe storms late tomorrow and tomorrow night. After the storms exit tomorrow night, cooler and drier air will move in, bringing us a very pleasant, springlike weekend. Thursday will be even warmer and just as humid as Wednesday. Highs will...
It's been a somewhat active season for severe weather already, and we're tracking out next round for storms on Thursday. The Storm Prediction Center has places our region in a Level 2 (Slight) risk for severe thunderstorms on Thursday and into Thursday night. Scattered thunderstorms are likely to develop and will bring the risk for large hail and damaging wind gusts. Given the environmental conditions, a couple of tornadoes are also possible, but hail and wind would be the primary threats. Our team will continue to monitor this threat and provide updates through Wednesday and Thursday as this threat becomes realized.
I'd never seen a green sky before living in the Midwest. I also didn't know the difference between a tornado watch and a tornado warning , and it took me a while to keep it straight. (A "watch" means the conditions are ripe for a tornado to form, a "warning" means one has been spotted.)
A massive tornado maybe a mile wide touched down in far west Texas last night. The twister near Morton in Cochran County was tracked for miles by amateur storm-chasers who posted numerous photos and videos on social media.
A SEVERE storm with the potential for large hail and tornadoes is set to hit some US states tomorrow. An environment favorable for producing severe storms will be present on Monday afternoon and evening, according to KIMT. The strong atmospheric energy will stretch from central Iowa into Minnesota. An incoming...
Tonight mostly cloudy skies with lows into the 60s. A few scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible overnight. Patchy dense fog could develop after midnight and impact your early Sunday morning drive. Sunday will be hot with highs into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies. However, things could turn...
Severe weather destroyed homes and vehicles early Friday in Bedford County, Virginia. The reported tornado damaged 45 structures, with multiple structures sustaining "catastrophic damage, down to the foundation," Bedford County officials stated in a press conference late Friday morning. Officials said in a news conference late Friday morning that three people were treated for minor injuries.
Though Memorial Day Weekend is already underway, severe weather may threaten travel plans for millions in the U.S. The eastern seaboard is expecting flash floods, destructive winds, and tornado threats. FlightAware has tracked more than a thousand canceled flights but even with these conditions, AAA still expects more Americans to travel this Memorial Day than last year.May 27, 2022.
Some areas of Colorado can expect up to 30 inches of snow in high elevation areas, and the Denver metro area is expected to be under 4-8 inches of snowfall by Saturday, according to The Denver Post. Weather whiplash: This winter weather is a huge contrast to the 86 degree...
Today will see another wave of heavy rain and thunderstorms.
“Our last round of rain is moving through this morning. Watch for isolated areas of street flooding as you get out on the roads. By the late morning, the rain moves
Severe thunderstorms will batter the Central US again, bringing the risk of damaging winds and large hail across the region. This is based on the latest US weather forecast by the National Weather Service (NWS) of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). The looming storms do not end with...
BOSTON – Though it is far from a certainty, a "once in a lifetime" meteor storm is possible Monday night into the early morning hours of Tuesday.The Tau Herculid meteors may be visible throughout North America as Earth passes through the remains of a comet that split apart in 1995. A meteor shower is classified as a meteor storm when at least 1,000 meteors per hour are produced."A couple of caveats with this. If this were to come to fruition it would be a once in a lifetime type meteor shower. One thousand per hour is a giant number. But...
Tens of thousands of residents are without power as parts of the northern plains and upper midwest experience severe weather. Fast-moving thunderstorms, hail and hurricane force winds have destroyed homes and knocked out power lines. Pauleen Le has more.
