MASON CITY — Awards were handed out Saturday afternoon after the 83th annual North Iowa Band Festival parade. This year’s Band Festival King and Queen were from the same high school, as Ceclia Hill and Jordan Ryner of Central Springs were named as the royalty. Hill is the daughter of Andy and Michelle Hill and plans to attend Iowa State University in the fall. Ryner is the son of Jayson and Sarah Ryner and will also be attending Iowa State in the fall.

MASON CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO