Water Conditions Will Vary Greatly From East To West This Weekend
(Davenport, IA) — Boaters on the eastern side of Iowa this holiday weekend will see high water — while those on the western side will find low water levels. D-N-R fisheries biologist Bryan Hayes says it’s exceptionally dry and the water levels are very low — especially on the oxbow lakes along the Missouri River corridor. Hayes says access at the boat ramps to these water bodies will be impacted and there will be hazards for boating. To the east — the National Weather Service forecasters say the Mississippi River is rising quickly and currents are strong. That waterway is expected to crest at Davenport on Sunday at around 13-and-a-half feet, that’s about 18 inches shy of the initial flood stage.
