APRIL: SHEBOYGAN COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT DROPS, CITY STEADY

Sheboygan Fire Department Officials have added information concerning the search for a person missing in Lake Michigan off Deland Park in Sheboygan. Battalion Chief Chase Longmiller reported in a morning release on Tuesday that the emergency call was received about 10:30 pm on Monday. Family members reported a 26-year-old male was last seen removing his clothing and running down the break wall with the intent of jumping into the water. Upon arrival Sheboygan Fire Department Rescue Swimmers along with Sheboygan Police officers began searching the area for any signns of the individual. The Sheboygan County Dive team, Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Department, US Coast Guard Station Sheboygan and a US Coast Guard Helicopter from Air Station Waukegan assisted with the search, which was suspended shortly after 2 this morning due to lake and weather conditions. The search was resumed at about 8 am on Tuesday.

SHEBOYGAN COUNTY, WI ・ 5 HOURS AGO