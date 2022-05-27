ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Tony Khan On How He Produces AEW’s Announcers, Tony Schiavone Being A Perfect Fit For The Company

By Blake Lovell
411mania.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent interview on Sports Media with Richard Deitsch, Tony Khan discussed how he approaches producing AEW’s announcers, Tony Schiavone being a perfect fit for the company, and much more. You can read his comments below. Tony Khan on how he produces AEW’s announcers: “Jim Ross and...

411mania.com

PWMania

Naomi Addresses Rumors Of Her Joining The Bloodline Faction

While speaking to Inside The Ropes, Naomi addressed the rumors of her possibly joining The Bloodline faction with her husband Jimmy Uso…. “I’m definitely not opposed to it [turning heel] and I think that it’s so important in our business to grow and evolve but, if it ain’t there organically then I don’t want it and I don’t want it to be something just for the sake of doing it. Just, okay, we’ve seen her in the ‘Glow’ for this long. Let’s just go heel, see something different. I really believe in it evolving naturally there. No [I don’t think it would be forced for me to be in The Bloodline]. It definitely works but I think just right now, there has to be a way to get me there because I’m so not affiliated with them right now on the show, you know what I mean? So, and they’re killing it. The faction is incredible. Like, if ain’t broke, don’t fix it.”
CELEBRITIES
411mania.com

UPDATED: Simone Johnson Comments On Getting New WWE Ring Name

UPDATE: Following on the news that Simone Johnson has a new ring name, the newly-dubbed Ava Raine commented on not using her birth name. The daughter of The Rock posted to Twitter to note that her name change doesn’t take away her family’s legacy in wrestling, writing in a series of tweets:
WWE
ComicBook

The Rock's Daughter Has a New WWE Wrestler Name

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's daughter, Simone Johnson, officially signed a contract with the WWE back in 2020 after spending months training at the WWE Performance Center. She has yet to make her debut for the company due to a number of surgery-requiring injuries, but this week she took to Twitter to reveal her new pro wrestler name, Ava Raine.
WWE
PWMania

Title Change on Monday’s WWE RAW

Akira Tozawa is your new WWE 24/7 Champion once more. Two more WWE 24/7 Title changes took place on this week’s Hell In a Cell go-home edition of RAW. Former champion Dana Brooke was chased to the ringside area by Akira Tozawa, T-BAR, and others during a MizTV segment with The Miz and The Street Profits. Tamina Snuka ended up fighting Brooke and eventually pinning her with a Samoan Drop to win the title.
WWE
Person
Tony Schiavone
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Jim Ross
stillrealtous.com

Rhea Ripley Confirms She’s Dating AEW Star

Recently it’s been rumored that former Raw Women’s Champion Rhea Ripley is dating current AEW star Buddy Matthews, and Ripley recently confirmed that rumors. A fan on Twitter jokingly asked Rhea Ripley what Buddy Matthews has that she doesn’t to which Rhea reipled, “Me.”. Ripley also...
WWE
ComicBook

AEW's MJF Double or Nothing Situation Wound Up Getting Goldberg Trending

MJF's decision to no-show a fan meet & greet on Saturday and get his hands on a plane ticket out of Las Vegas (which he wound up not using) has left fans worried about whether or not he'll still show up for Sunday's match at Double or Nothing against Wardlow. This got fans talking on social media on Sunday afternoon and somehow Goldberg wound up trending as people pointed out that he's technically a free agent and could make for a show-stopping replacement for Friedman.
WWE
ComicBook

Wardlow Squashes MJF at AEW Double or Nothing, Earns His Freedom and an AEW Job

Wardlow squashed MJF en route to a victory at the start of Double or Nothing, pummeling his former boss with a Powerbomb Symphony before pinning Max with a single foot across his chest. Wardlow finally turned on Friedman at Revolution earlier this year by opting to not hand him the Dynamite Diamond Ring, assisting CM Punk in winning the Dog Collar Match. Wardlow demanded to be let go of his contract, only for Max to make his life hell by forcing to wrestle numerous hand-picked opponents. Eventually, Wardlow earned himself a match where he could be free from his contract, but if he lost he'd never be able to officially sign with AEW.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Released WWE Star Returns To Raw For The First Time In Years

Axelmania is running wild again! That would be the verdict of fans who were witness to a Joe Hennig (Curtis Axel) sighting on Monday’s Raw. As seen below, Hennig was among the group of WWE officials who broke up a brawl between Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins ahead of their grudge match at Sunday’s Hell in a Cell premium live event.
WWE
#Announcer#Combat#Sports Media#Excalibur
wrestlingrumors.net

There She Goes: Long Awaited Heel Turn Takes Place At AEW Double Or Nothing

What a twist! There are a lot of ways to present different wrestlers and some of them can involve quite a change. Sometimes these changes are hinted at long in advance but other times you see them come up out of nowhere. Both of them can be equally effective and can open quite a few doors. That was the case this weekend, and now things are are heading in a different direction.
WWE
PWMania

Lance Storm Addresses Reasons For Stephanie McMahon’s Stepping Away From WWE

As PWMania.com previously reported, Stephanie McMahon recently revealed that she will be leaving WWE to spend more time with her family, a choice that she did not make lightly. Former WWE star and current Impact Wrestling producer Lance Storm had the following to say about McMahon’s decision to leave the company:
WWE
411mania.com

Further Update On MJF Missing Today’s AEW Fanfest

As originally reported by PWInsider earlier tonight, MJF did not show up to his scheduled AEW Fanfest meet and greet this afternoon in Las Vegas. A new report from the sites notes that MJF was seen playing slots at Mandalay Bay instead. PWInsider is also confirming the Fightful report that...
LAS VEGAS, NV
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
411mania.com

Chris Jericho On Why He Doesn’t Work ‘Nostalgia Hour’ Matches In AEW

Chris Jericho doesn’t want AEW to turn into nostalgia hour, and explained why he doesn’t work feuds with most of the veterans in the company. Jericho appeared on the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy and talked about how he doesn’t want to work nostalgia matches against the likes of Hardy and others, noting he’s there to work with younger talents and help build them up.
WWE
PWMania

Jim Ross Names AEW Star He Believes Is Underutilized

During a recent episode of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Tony Khan’s decision to sign Jake Roberts to AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer is Lance Archer’s manager, and JR believes he is underutilized:. “Smart move by Tony Khan to bring Jake in. We have such a young...
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Former WWE Star Joins Currently Signed Talent On Upcoming FOX ‘MasterChef’ Episode

The June 2 edition of FOX’s “MasterChef Junior” will have some familiar faces as special guests. It’s been announced that current WWE stars The Miz and Natalya will be appearing on the show to assist some of the junior chefs competing. Athena, formerly signed to WWE as Ember Moon, will also be in the mix representing WWE despite the fact that she was released in November 2021. This gives you fans an idea of how long ago this episode of the show was actually filmed before making it to television next week.
WWE
ComicBook

AEW: Double or Nothing Crowns First Owen Hart Men's Tournament Winner

All Elite Wrestling has been hosting two tournaments in honor of the late Owen Hart over the last few weeks. The Owen Hart Men's and Women's Tournaments have featured some of the best talent AEW has to offer, giving fans several great matches in the lead-up to the final round at the Double or Nothing pay-per-view event. The men's tournament came down to a match between Adam Cole and Samoa Joe, a fight that fans have been more-than-excited to see.
WWE
411mania.com

Tony Khan Reveals How Much Cody Rhodes’ AEW Elevator Entrance Costs

AEW President Tony Khan recently revealed during a media scrum how expensive the “Cody Elevator” style entrance is for the company, it was used for AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill’s entrance to the ring at Sunday’s AEW Double or Nothing, and she has since renamed it. Here is what Khan and Cargill said (per Wrestling Inc.):
WWE
PWMania

AEW Wrestlers Are Reportedly Open to Going to WWE

Dave Meltzer and Bryan Alvarez provided an update on the MJF issue during a special Wrestling Observer Radio episode. MJF’s phone is on, according to Meltzer, but he is not answering calls. According to Alvarez, “the rumor that has been out there is that essentially, he wants more money. Tony will offer him more money if, for example, he extends his contract but he doesn’t want to extend his contract. That right there would tell me that he wants out [of AEW].”
WWE
stillrealtous.com

Top AEW Star Pulled From TV

It’s been a big weekend for All Elite Wrestling as the Double or Nothing pay-per-view aired live on Sunday night. However, on Saturday fans were talking about the fact that MJF no showed a meet and greet, and there was a lot of talk about his status with AEW. MJF did show up for his match with Wardlow at Double or Nothing, but after the show Tony Khan noted that he would not be commenting on the MJF situation.
WWE

