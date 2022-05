ROCHESTER, NY - Heat and humidity have packed a punch across the northeast this Memorial Day. High temperatures have topped out in the upper 80s across the area, and the heat will continue into Tuesday. Rochester's record high temperature on Tuesday is 91 degrees, set back in 1944. There is a chance that we could tie or break that record. Humid conditions stick around through Wednesday afternoon, when we will begin to transition back to cooler and more comfortable weather.

ROCHESTER, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO