Sheriff: Halfmoon man arrested after car chase

Video provided by Kayla Mickley-Frichette.

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – On May 16, around 9:00 p.m., the Saratoga County Sheriff’s Office received calls from several businesses and a private home in Halfmoon reporting an individual acting erratically. One of the businesses said the man, later identified as Matthew H. Smith, 56, of Halfmoon, left without paying for merchandise, while another business reported he had caused damage to merchandise while inside the store.

When a patrol unit first found Smith, he allegedly drove off in his car and led Sheriff’s Deputies on a slow-speed chase. Police say Smith drove through Halfmoon Crossing, onto U.S. Route 9, and then onto Route 146 while failing to comply. He eventually drove into Halfmoon Town Park.

Patrols kept trying to stop Smith as he allegedly drove in and out of the Halfmoon Town Park, while other units blocked traffic on State Route 236 for the safety of the public. The car was eventually contained and stopped inside the park.

After Sheriff’s Deputies got Smith out of the car, he allegedly resisted arrest. Smith, and two officers, were injured in the altercation- bad enough that Smith was taken to Saratoga Hospital for evaluation.

On May 24, Smith was arrested. He is charged with the following criminal offenses relating to the car chase:

Charges

Second-degree assault (Felony)

Third-degree criminal mischief (Felony)

Unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle

Resisting arrest

Smith was also charged with several Vehicle and Traffic offenses. He was arraigned by Halfmoon Town Judge Fodera and was released to pre-trial services. He is scheduled to appear in Halfmoon Town Court at a later date.

