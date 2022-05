New coach, same mission: get back to Omaha. And the first step will involve beating the team it did to get there a year ago. The Arizona Wildcats are in the NCAA Baseball Tournament for the second year in a row, hoping to repeat the run they went on in 2021 to make the College World Series. That was under Jay Johnson, who left for LSU shortly after the UA was eliminated from the CWS, and now the squad is under the guidance of school all-time hits leader Chip Hale.

TUCSON, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO