ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Minor flooding not a problem at Pier 51 Marina at Keystone Lake, general manager says

By Amanda Gilbert, FOX23 News
KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEgf5_0fsDvSy600

KEYSTONE LAKE, Okla. — All the rain this week has led to some minor flooding at many lakes, rivers and creeks.

At Pier 51 Marina, water levels are high and at times, the water is moving pretty fast.

Keystone Lake is about 14 feet above normal as of Friday morning, according to the Army Corps of Engineers website.

The marina said the minor flooding is nothing they can’t handle but boaters do need to be careful.

“There’s underwater obstructions, concrete picnic tables and benches people need to be aware of,” said Sean Adair, general manager of Pier 51 Marina. “Go slow, wear your life jacket. Bring a buddy, always boat with a buddy, don’t go out with yourself.”

The marina was able to install a floatable walkway extension for people to access the marina easily.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Keystone Lake#Pier 51 Marina#Cox Media Group
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
12K+
Followers
70K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy