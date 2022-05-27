ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

US STOCKS-Futures inch up ahead of economic data, Gap slumps on outlook cut

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

(For a Reuters live blog on U.S., UK and European stock markets, click LIVE/ or type LIVE/ in a news window)

* Futures up: Dow 0.10%, S&P 0.30%, Nasdaq 0.47%

May 27 (Reuters) - U.S. stock index futures edged higher on Friday ahead of data which will likely offer clues on U.S. consumer spending strength against the backdrop of red-hot inflation, while shares of Gap slumped after the retailer slashed its annual forecast.

The Commerce Department’s report at 08:30 a.m. ET is expected to show consumer spending rose 0.7% in April, easing from a stronger 1.1% in March, as inflation stays hot in the wake of higher fuel and food prices.

Another set of numbers is likely to show the core personal consumption expenditures price index gained 0.3% last month, after climbing at the same pace in March.

Wall Street’s main indexes closed sharply higher on Thursday after some optimistic retail earnings outlook, mixed economic data and less-hawkish minutes from the U.S. Federal Reserve’s meeting brought back buyers into the market on waning concerns about aggressive interest rate hikes.

The three major indexes are on track to snap their longest weekly losing streaks in decades. The benchmark S&P 500 and the blue-chip Dow have gained more than 4% each so far this week, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 3.4%.

All three of them are tracking their best weekly gain since mid-March.

At 06:25 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 33 points, or 0.1%, S&P 500 e-minis were up 12 points, or 0.3%, and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 57.25 points, or 0.47%.

Gap Inc slumped 19.1% in premarket trading after the clothing retailer posted a much wider-than-expected quarterly loss and slashed its annual results forecast due to weak demand in the face of decades-high inflation.

Costco Wholesale Corp slipped 2% after the membership-only retailer reported a fall in gross margins, hit by soaring freight and labor costs across the United States.

Dell Technologies Inc jumped 12.4% after it posted upbeat quarterly profit and revenue, as enterprises invested heavily to support hybrid work.

The CBOE volatility index fell for the third straight session and was last at 27.18 points. (Reporting by Devik Jain in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

PRECIOUS-Gold prices dip as risk appetite climbs

May 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased slightly on Monday, as investors turned to riskier assets in Asia, although a weakened dollar provided some support to greenback-priced bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,849.37 per ounce, as of 0044 GMT. U.S. gold futures were down 0.2% at $1,848.50. * Asian stocks followed Wall Street higher on Monday while the dollar was pinned near five-week lows as investors wagered on an eventual slowdown in U.S. monetary tightening, albeit after sharp hikes in June and July. * A weaker dollar makes bullion more attractive for buyers holding other currencies. * Higher short-term U.S. interest rates and bond yields raise the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which yields nothing. * Gold prices edged up on Friday and posted a second consecutive weekly gain, propped up by a pullback in the dollar and U.S Treasury yields, while fears of aggressive policy tightening by the Federal Reserve subsided. * U.S. consumer spending rose more than expected in April as households boosted purchases of goods and services, and the increase in inflation slowed, which could underpin economic growth in the second quarter amid rising fears of a recession. * Speculators raised their net long COMEX gold position in the week to May 24, data showed on Friday. * Federal government offices, stock and bond markets, and the Federal Reserve will be closed on Monday in observance of the Memorial Day holiday in the United States. * Spot silver dipped 0.2% to $22.05 per ounce, and platinum slipped 0.2% to $951.81, while palladium rose 0.1% to $2,065.02. DATA/EVENTS (GMT) 0900 EU Consumer Confidence Final May 1200 Germany CPI Prelim YY May 1200 Germany HICP Prelim YY May (Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
BUSINESS
Reuters

TREASURIES-U.S. yields rise to one-week highs, track Europe, as inflation back in focus

* U.S. two-year, 10-year yields post large monthly declines in May * U.S. 2/10 yield curve steepens * U.S. yields track Europe as euro zone inflation hits record high (Adds U.S. trading, new comment, NEW YORK dateline and byline) By Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss and Yoruk Bahceli NEW YORK/LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Treasury yields rose sharply on Tuesday, with most maturities hitting one-week highs, as investors re-focused on inflation risks after euro zone inflation climbed to a record high this month. The rise in yields was led by the belly of the curve, with U.S. five-year and seven-year gaining more than 10 basis points. U.S. two- to 30-year yields, except those on 20-year bonds, all climbed to one-week peaks. The yield curve was also steeper, with the spread between U.S. two-year and 10-year yields wider at 25.8 bps. Data showed euro zone inflation accelerated to a record 8.1% in May from 7.4% in April, beating expectations for 7.7% as price growth continued to broaden and indicating it is no longer just energy pulling up the headline figure. "You're seeing a global reaction to hotter-than-expected inflation in the euro zone. That's bringing back the focus to the global inflation picture and what it means for global central banks," said Zachary Griffiths, rates strategist, at Wells Fargo Securities in Charlotte, North Carolina. Treasury yields also rose, driven in part by hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Governor Christopher Waller on Monday. Waller said he is advocating to keep 50-basis-point rate hikes on the table until substantial reductions are seen in inflation, winding back expectations that the Fed might pause for breath after hikes in June and July. In late morning trading, U.S. benchmark 10-year yields gained 11.3 bps to 2.8622%. But for the month of May, 10-year yields slid about 8 bps, on track for its largest monthly fall since November 2021. U.S. 30-year yields declined about 10 bps to 3.0722% . On the front end of the curve, U.S. two-year yields, which are sensitive to interest rates expectations, rose 6 bps to 2.5585%. For the month of May, two-year yields dropped 17.2 bps, their largest monthly decline since March 2020. The yield drop in May was driven by softening economic data and indications that U.S. inflation may have peaked. The bond rally has also been supported by traders ramping down their bets on the "terminal rate" - where interest rates will peak this cycle - to around 3% from over 3.3% in early May. . "That's the market being a bit wary of the outlook for growth and also mindful that how far the Fed is going to go is uncertain," said Chris Scicluna, head of economic research at Daiwa Capital Markets. "Yields are down but I guess that's a correction for the exuberance we had a month ago. But fundamentally we've still got further to go (higher)," Scicluna added, expecting bond yields and breakevens -- market-based gauges of inflation expectations -- to rise again. Higher oil prices also added upward pressure on yields, as Brent crude futures advanced above $123 a barrel after the European Union vowed to slash imports of Russian oil by year's end. May 31 Tuesday 10:51AM New York / 1451 GMT Price Current Net Yield % Change (bps) Three-month bills 1.06 1.0774 -0.011 Six-month bills 1.5175 1.5501 0.038 Two-year note 99-222/256 2.5686 0.071 Three-year note 100-8/256 2.7386 0.081 Five-year note 99-16/256 2.8275 0.092 Seven-year note 99-46/256 2.8803 0.105 10-year note 100-32/256 2.8604 0.111 20-year bond 99-140/256 3.281 0.112 30-year bond 96-36/256 3.073 0.097 DOLLAR SWAP SPREADS Last (bps) Net Change (bps) U.S. 2-year dollar swap 34.00 2.75 spread U.S. 3-year dollar swap 17.25 1.25 spread U.S. 5-year dollar swap 4.75 0.25 spread U.S. 10-year dollar swap 8.00 1.00 spread U.S. 30-year dollar swap -22.00 0.75 spread (Reporting by Gertrude Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York, Yoruk Bahceli in London; Additional reporting by Alun John, Vidya Ranganathan; Editing Kirsten Donovan and Marguerita Choy)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Rising cost of living hurts U.S. consumer confidence; house prices soar

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. consumer confidence eased modestly in May as persistently high inflation and rising interest rates force Americans to become more cautious about buying big ticket items, including motor vehicles and houses, which could curtail economic growth. The survey from the Conference Board on Tuesday also...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gap Inc#Economic Data#Index Futures#Stock Futures#U S Federal Reserve#European#Nasdaq 0 47#The Commerce Department#Dow
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Latam currencies outperform broader EM in May; Real leads

* Brazil's jobless rate drops to 10.5% in qtr through April * Chile's April copper production falls 9.8% * Mexico's April seasonally adjusted jobless rate 3.1% * Argentina to defer debt repayments to Paris Club until Sept 2024 * Dollar stronger as inflation worries dampen risk sentiment By Bansari Mayur Kamdar May 31 (Reuters) - The Brazilian real rose on Tuesday as the country's jobless rate dropped to its lowest level in nearly six years, while currencies and stocks headed for their fourth month of gains this year. The Latam currencies index advanced 5.5% so far in May, outperforming broader emerging market currencies , boosted by sharp monthly gains in the Brazilian real and the Mexican peso. "You have a situation in which the rest of the world looks so much more chaotic than Latin America that the reward comes in in the form of these currencies improving dramatically," said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex "You're starting to realize at the end of May just how convoluted the first half of the year has been." Brazil's real gained 0.2% after data showed its jobless rate fell to 10.5% in the three months through April, making it the lowest since early 2016. Petrobras rose 1%, boosting Brazil's Bovespa index, as the Mines and Energy Ministry formalized a request to include the state-run oil company in the Investment Partnerships Program (PPI), which would be the first step towards its potential privatization. The Mexican peso fell 0.9% against a stronger dollar in a market attentive to the appearances of members of the Federal Reserve and the agreement of the European Union to prohibit most imports of Russian crude. Data showed Mexico's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.1% in April, compared to 3.5% in March. Meanwhile, Colombia's peso extended gains after hitting a five-week high in the previous session following results on Sunday from the first round of presidential elections where leftist Gustavo Petro won the highest votes and business-friendly construction magnate Rodolfo Hernandez came in second. The COLCAP stock exchange was up 4.43%, in its first session since the contest. The Chilean peso gained 1.2% and outperformed its peers even as data showed copper output in the world's largest producer of the metal, fell more than expected to 9.8% year on year in April. Argentina has reached a deal with the Paris Club group of lenders to defer its debt repayments to September 2024, an official gazette confirmed early on Tuesday morning, as part of a renegotiation around its $2 billion debt. Elsewhere, the Hungarian forint fell 0.8% after the central bank slowed the pace of its rate hikes even as inflation is seen accelerating to double-digits in the coming months before it could peak later this year. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1515 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging 1077.24 1.14 Markets MSCI LatAm 2463.88 -0.23 <.MILA00000PU S> Brazil 111753.14 0.65 Bovespa Mexico IPC 51518.57 -1.23 Chile IPSA 5315.89 -1.3 Argentina 93251.59 0.016 MerVal Colombia 1611.82 5.19 COLCAP Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7348 0.38 Mexico peso 19.7061 -0.82 Chile peso 821.8 0.86 Colombia peso 3765.6 0.73 Peru sol 3.698 -0.35 Argentina 120.1600 -0.12 peso (interbank) Argentina 203 1.97 peso (parallel) (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar in Bengaluru Editing by Alistair Bell)
BUSINESS
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Federal Reserve
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
Reuters

Biden considering move on Chinese goods tariffs-Treasury's Adeyemo

WASHINGTON, May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday that the Biden administration is considering whether to cut some tariffs on Chinese goods, but needs to balance short-term price reduction goals against the longer-term need to address unfair competition from China. "We're actively considering what...
FOREIGN POLICY
Reuters

UPDATE 1-CEE MARKETS-Forint slips after c.bank hikes less than expected

(Recasts with Hungarian rates decision) By Alan Charlish WARSAW, May 31 (Reuters) - The Hungarian forint fell in Tuesday afternoon trade, after the central bank hiked its main interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.9%, half the pace of increases in recent months. National Bank of Hungary (NBH) Deputy Governor Barnabas Virag had flagged a slowdown in the pace of rate hikes due to worries about growth, but analysts polled by Reuters had expected a 60 basis-point hike. "The market was expecting the shift to a more gradual approach in monetary policy but maybe there were some players who were expecting more," said Peter Virovacz, senior economist at ING in Hungary. The forint was 0.60% weaker against the euro at 394.45 at 1459 GMT. It had slipped immediately after the decision before firming during a press conference during which Virag vowed to keep raising rates "for the foreseeable future". The Polish zloty was 0.15% stronger at 4.5865 and the Czech crown was little changed at 24.73. Shares in Hungarian oil company MOL were up 4.5%, helping to make Budapest's main stock index the region's strongest performer after the European Union exempted Hungary, the Czech Republic and Slovakia from sanctions on Russian oil. European Union leaders agreed in principle on Monday to cut 90% of oil imports from Russia by the end of this year. The remaining 10% will be temporarily exempt from the embargo so that landlocked Hungary, which was the main holdout against a deal, along with Slovakia and the Czech Republic, keeps its access to Russian oil, which it cannot easily replace. "This outcome is positive for MOL because ... if all Russian crude deliveries were banned by the European Union MOL would be forced to change the routes of its deliveries ... and this option would be more complicated," said Kamil Kliszcz, head Of equity research at mBank, referring to the Hungarian oil company. Kliszcz also said there had previously been a huge sell-off in MOL's shares due to the announcement of a windfall tax in Hungary. Budapest's main index was up 1.93%. The main indexes in Warsaw and Prague were down 1.08% and 0.79% respectively. CEE SNAPSHOT AT MARKETS 1659 CET CURRENCIES Latest Previous Daily Change bid close change in 2022 EURCZK Czech 24.7300 24.7250 -0.02% +0.57% = crown EURHUF Hungary 396.8500 394.4500 -0.60% -6.92% = forint EURPLN Polish 4.5795 4.5865 +0.15% +0.25% = zloty EURRON Romanian 4.9444 4.9442 -0.00% +0.08% = leu EURHRK Croatian 7.5400 7.5365 -0.05% -0.30% = kuna EURRSD Serbian 117.5000 117.4900 -0.01% +0.07% = dinar Note: calculated from 1800 CET daily change Latest Previous Daily Change close change in 2022 .PX Prague 1309.88 1320.250 -0.79% 0 .BUX Budapest 39498.48 38751.18 +1.93% -22.13% .WIG20 Warsaw 1838.60 1858.60 -1.08% -18.89% .BETI Buchares 12513.86 12460.05 +0.43% -4.19% t .SBITO Ljubljan 1145.90 1150.43 -0.39% -8.73% P a .CRBEX Zagreb 2078.38 2086.65 -0.40% -0.05% .BELEX Belgrade <.BELEX15 830.92 823.34 +0.92% +1.24% 15 > .SOFIX Sofia 617.97 612.92 +0.82% -2.79% Yield Yield Spread Daily (bid) change vs Bund change in Czech spread Republic CZ2YT= 2-year <CZ2YT=RR 5.4800 0.0000 +498bps -6bps RR > CZ5YT= 5-year <CZ5YT=RR 4.9650 -0.0750 +413bps -15bps RR > CZ10YT 10-year <CZ10YT=R 4.7320 0.0100 +361bps -7bps =RR R> Poland PL2YT= 2-year <PL2YT=RR 6.8230 0.3090 +632bps +25bps RR > PL5YT= 5-year <PL5YT=RR 6.9600 0.0680 +612bps -1bps RR > PL10YT 10-year <PL10YT=R 6.6210 0.0050 +550bps -7bps =RR R> FORWARD 3x6 6x9 9x12 3M interbank Czech < 6.83 6.77 6.58 6.17 Rep PRIBOR=> Hungary < 7.94 8.41 8.47 6.89 BUBOR=> Poland < 7.64 7.81 7.79 6.56 WIBOR=> Note: are for ask prices FRA quotes ************************************************************** (Reporting by Alan Charlish in Warsaw and Gergely Szakacs in Budapest. Editing by Jane Merriman and Jonathan Oatis)
CURRENCIES
Reuters

Canada's economy gains momentum in Q2, rate hikes loom

OTTAWA, May 31 (Reuters) - Canada's economy was not as robust as expected in the first quarter, but had momentum heading into the second, official data showed on Tuesday, reinforcing the likelihood of another oversized rate hike from the central bank this week. The Canadian economy grew at an annualized...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Record high inflation pushes eurozone shares to session lows

May 31 (Reuters) - Eurozone shares hit session lows on Tuesday after data showed inflation rose to a record high in May, spurring bets of bigger interest rate hikes by the European Central Bank (ECB). Inflation in the 19 countries sharing the euro accelerated to 8.1% in May from 7.4%...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Wall St mixed amid inflation fears; Powell-Biden talks in focus

May 31 (Reuters) - U.S. stocks traded mixed on Tuesday as soaring oil prices and hawkish comments from a Federal Reserve official spooked investors, with focus on talks between U.S. President Joe Biden and Fed Chair Jerome Powell later in the day. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 (.SPX)...
STOCKS
Reuters

EMERGING MARKETS-Colombian peso hits 5-week high amid presidential race

* Colombia leftist Petro goes to second round with Hernandez * Chile unemployment rate hits 7.7% in quarter through April * Dollar slides as Fed bets ease (Adds comments; updates prices throughout) By Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal May 30 (Reuters) - Colombia's peso jumped to its highest level in five weeks on Monday after results from the first round of presidential elections showed leftist Gustavo Petro rising on top against businessman Rodolfo Hernandez. The peso gained 3.4% against the dollar, clocking its best one-day percentage gain since December 2014. The U.S. and Colombian stock markets were closed on Monday. On Sunday, Petro came out on top in the country's first round of presidential elections. He will face Rodolfo Hernandez in a second round on June 19. "The vote was a major repudiation of the pro-business governments that have governed Colombia for the past two decades," economists at Capital Economics wrote in a client note. "Investors seem to have welcomed the result. Hernández is seen as having the best chance of defeating Petro and avoiding a shift to the left." The Mexican peso outperformed its Latin American peers on Monday as a weaker dollar and a bounce in oil prices supported the commodity-heavy economy, while the easing of COVID-19 restrictions in China eased worries about global economic growth. The peso advanced 0.2%, supported as crude prices hit their highest level in more than two months and as traders waited to see whether a European Union meeting would reach an agreement on banning Russian oil imports. The peso has risen 5.2% so far this year to touch levels last seen at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns in early March 2020. "Where Latin America is concerned you're still seeing this view that its balance sheets are somewhat better placed than most of their peers in EMEA, there's some ability to benefit from or be resilient to the commodity story. They've been benefiting from this reallocation of funds and that some of the central banks are closer to the end of their hiking cycle," said Rachel Ziemba, founder of Ziemba Insights. The dollar index slid 0.4% after encouraging economic data and bets that the Federal Reserve will tighten policy at a slower pace lifted risk appetite. The Brazilian real reversed course from early trading and edged down. The IGP-M price index, which measures both producer and consumer prices in Brazil, rose more than expected, according to a survey. The Russian rouble rose in volatile trade on the Moscow Exchange, reversing some of last week's heavy losses as it retained support from capital controls and Russia's strong trade account. South Africa's rand firmed 0.6%. Data showed a budget deficit of 45.21 billion rand ($2.92 billion) in April, compared to a shortfall of 80.36 billion rand in the same month a year earlier. Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 2001 GMT: Stock indexes Latest Daily % change MSCI Emerging Markets 1065.80 2.17 MSCI LatAm 2459.27 -1.13 Brazil Bovespa 110905.03 -0.93 Mexico IPC 52149.34 -0.6 Chile IPSA 5384.64 -0.04 Argentina MerVal 93195.86 -0.52 Colombia COLCAP 1532.31 1.57 Currencies Latest Daily % change Brazil real 4.7531 -0.01 Mexico peso 19.5390 0.13 Chile peso 830.9 -0.60 Colombia peso 3792.95 3.52 Peru sol 3.685 0.14 Argentina peso (interbank) 120.0000 -0.37 Argentina peso (parallel) 204 1.23 (Reporting by Bansari Mayur Kamdar and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru; Editing by David Gregorio and Leslie Adler)
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

German inflation reaches 8.7% in May on energy prices

BERLIN, May 30 (Reuters) - German inflation rose more than expected in May, pushed up by ever-rising energy prices since the start of the war in Ukraine, data showed on Monday. Consumer prices, harmonised to make them comparable with inflation data from other European Union countries (HICP), increased an annual...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

EXCLUSIVE Czechs discuss more euro debt as issuance toolkit expands

PRAGUE, May 31 (Reuters) - The Czech treasury is looking at adding a new euro-denominated bond this year and issuing treasury bills in euros for the first time, taking advantage of its debt being newly accepted as collateral in European Central Bank operations, the country's debt chief said on Tuesday.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Abu Dhabi's Borouge draws $80 billion in demand for its IPO -sources

DUBAI (Reuters) - Abu Dhabi-based petrochemicals company Borouge has attracted demand of $80 billion for its initial public offering, two sources told Reuters, as retail investors snapped up shares despite volatile global markets. The company, which is jointly owned by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and Austria’s Borealis, has attracted...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Reuters

459K+
Followers
334K+
Post
216M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy