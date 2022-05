Hadley Twiddy was 8 years old when she started working for her father, Doug, at his Outer Banks property management company. Back then, she was just putting together information packets and folding linens, but she was already taking notes as she watched her father build his business. “My dad has always stressed how important hospitality is,” says Hadley, now 41. “Not just the service, but how people feel they are received, how welcome they feel.”

COROLLA, NC ・ 17 HOURS AGO