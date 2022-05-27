TLH Downtown launches new season of free Sundown Concerts

It’s back!

Tallahassee Downtown's 2022 Sundown Concert Series featuring free concerts at Cascades Park started Saturday, May 28, with Tallahassee Nights Live.

Tallahassee Downtown is excited to provide a fun experience for music fans of any age in Tallahassee’s premier park. We’re putting on seven concerts- a free concert monthly from May to November. The concerts begin at 7 p.m. Seating in the amphitheater and on the lawn is available without registration to all.

Things to do in Tallahassee: Little River Band, Eddie 9V get the Memorial Day weekend started

FSU Opera: 'Fragility of life': FSU Opera turns to Mexico in final production of the season

Growing each year, this 7th season of the event brings together a diverse offering of music, from Pop to Folk, Americana to Jazz- there’s something for everyone at every concert. Presented byVisit Tallahassee, A Division of Leon County our partners, The City of Tallahassee, Vystar Credit Union, Proof Brewing Co., Metronet, Hotel Indigo and more!

The 2022 series features a mix of up and coming national headliners and incredible local talent. This year’s headliners include: Tallahassee Nights Live, Recipients of the Florida Folk Heritage Award The Lee Boys, Banditos, Lil Grizzly, the New 76ers, the Filthy Six, and Revival.

In addition to the live musical entertainment, there will be family friendly activities and local food trucks, as well as all the amazing amenities that Cascades Park has to offer including miles of trails, Discovery playground, and the Imagination Fountain. Attendees are welcome to bring their own food and drinks. Delicious Food trucks will also be on site with food available for purchase. The events are open to all ages; no tickets or advance registration are required. There is ample parking at and around Cascades Park; parking details available HERE.

Elizabeth Emmanuel, CEO of Tallahassee Downtown stated: “In addition to the incredible talent that takes the stage at these events, what we love to see is our community filling the park with their friends and families. A relaxed atmosphere where you can bring your picnic blanket or your most elaborate oyster shuck- socialize with old & new friends and enjoy different types of music. It showcases the fun culinary and creative talent we have in Tallahassee.

The past two years have been filled with uncertainty, but these events have persisted. This is so important for our creative community, sense of place, and economic development.

The businesses downtown benefit from these concerts- and our community benefits from an array of drinking and dining options- grabbing a bottle of wine to bring at Poco Vino, stopping by Proof for a beer and dinner, a cocktail at Charlie Park while the sunsets, a picnic basket from the Edison- it all positively impacts the economic success of our downtown and because of the outpouring of community support now we see more businesses opening in the area.”

Thank you to our sponsors, Visit Tallahassee, A Division of Leon County; City of Tallahassee; VyStar Credit Union; Proof Brewing Co.; Grove Consulting; Metronet; Hotel Indigo; TMobile and More! Anyone interested in being a sponsor for the series should contact Tallahassee Downtown CEO, Elizabeth Emmanuel at elizabeth.emmanuel@talgov.com

Series Lineup

May 28: TALLAHASSEE NIGHTS LIVE

June 25: THE LEE BOYS W/ JB'S ZYDECO ZOO

July 23: BANDITOS W/ TWO FOOT LEVEL

Aug. 2: LIL GRIZZLY W/ COUNTRY WESTERNS

Sept. 17: NEW 76ERS W/ COMMON TATERS

Oct. 22: THE FILTHY SIZ W/ TOCAMOS MAS

Nov. 26: REVIVAL

Never miss a story: Subscribe to the Tallahassee Democrat using the link at the top of the page.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: TLH Downtown launches new season of free Sundown Concerts