A bit of half and half for our weather today. We will start out nice enough but then two fronts will push through keeping it cool and bringing widespread showers. Partly sunny skies start us off then we will see some clearing through the morning. After noon, clouds will then begin to increase as the fronts make themselves felt. High temperatures will top out in the mid-60s. Some isolated showers / thunderstorms will be possible after noon, then shower activity will pick up from about 5:00pm onward.

THORNTON, CO ・ 7 HOURS AGO