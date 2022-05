Ascension Parish’s moratorium on subdivisions of property, in place since July 15, is set to expire today. An ordinance to extend the prohibition to June 30 appeared on the May 19 was not considered when the last piece of 21 development code/subdivision regulations was codified in a preceding agenda item. Stricter Traffic Impact Analysis (TIA) required of every major/minor subdivision, in combination with a 20′ road width for subdivision ingress/egress will challenge the development going forward.

ASCENSION PARISH, LA ・ 11 HOURS AGO