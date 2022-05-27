ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Asheboro, NC

Public safety to account for 99% of taxes in 2022-2023

By Dean-Paul Stephens, The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
The Courier-Tribune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KuDsy_0fsDsocF00

Around 99% of property taxes within Asheboro go toward public safety.

This is according to information taken from Asheboro's tentative budget, which details among other things, how Asheboro's property taxes are spent.

"When people ask you what are their public taxes for, public safety," City Manager John Ogburn said.

Police, fire, building inspections, and fire inspections all fall under the "public safety" category.

Ad valorem, or property taxes, in Asheboro are expected to total $17,668,448 in the upcoming 2022-2023 fiscal year, which starts July 1. Currently, the proposed budget calls for no change in the city's tax rate of $0.665 per $100 of property valuation, though that might change, pending a budget decision from Asheboro commissioners at their scheduled June 28 budget adoption meeting.

While public safety has always taken up a significant percentage of property taxes, only in recent years has it approached 100%. Accompanying budget information details a 10-year progression.

In 2012, public safety accounted for 82% of taxpayer revenue. In the current 2021-2022 fiscal year, that number rose to 91%.

"99% of estimated public safety costs will go to police and fire," Ogburn said. "By far, that is the most expensive in the General Fund."

The General Fund accounts for operations that entail the general function of government. In Asheboro, the General Fund entails public safety, transportation, public services, recreation, and other miscellaneous governmental functions.

At $17,969,144, public safety expenditures are expected to slightly outstrip the projected property tax revenue of $17,668,448. The majority of those expenditures are earmarked for Asheboro police, at $11,225,503, while fire totals $6,205,639.

Providing context, Ogburn said that a typical police officer costs the city $65,000.

"But, not having them, then it gets really expensive," Ogburn said.

Building and fire inspections expenditures are projected at a respective $234,248 and $303,754.

Follow Dean-Paul Stephens on Twitter @DeanPEStephens. If you have tips, send an email to dstephens@gannett.com.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX8 News

Hundreds in Davidson County impacted by power outages

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Hundreds were left without power in northern Davidson County Tuesday. Tuesday was the second day of widespread outages impacting homes and businesses. The power has been out across Lexington, Welcome, parts of Midway and up and down US 52. Duke Energy’s online outage map shows just under 600 customers impacted […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Rent increase forces many seniors to move out

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dottie Fairchild has lived in the same apartment for 16 years. The 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom unit at British Lake Village has served her well. The Greensboro complex is centrally located and has almost everything Fairchild needed. In March, the new management company notified tenants it would be...
GREENSBORO, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Asheboro, NC
Asheboro, NC
Government
FOX8 News

Over 2,000 without power in Thomasville

THOMASVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — There is a massive power outage affecting the City of Thomasville on Saturday. 2,448 people in the Thomasville area are currently without power, according to Duke Energy. The outage is not only affecting homes but also traffic signals in the area. Thomasville Fire & Rescue is urging people to treat lights […]
THOMASVILLE, NC
Mount Airy News

14 graduate from SCC truck driver program

Fourteen students recently graduated from Surry Community College’s Truck Driver Training Program at the Yadkin Center. The graduates include Kyle Dowell, Michael Jones, Emily Parker and Justin Smith of Mount Airy; Ardella Walsh of Pilot Mountain; Christopher Moore of Siloam; Marcie McKinney of Elkin; Osiel Burgos of Jonesville; Stacey Deel of Yadkinville; Jeff Lowe of Boonville; Tosha McCoy of Purlear; along with Travis Booth, Jay Murat and Michael Norrell of Winston-Salem.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Massive power outage in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — A massive power outage affected large areas of Greensboro according to Duke Energy. The outages appear to have started sometime around 2:25 p.m. on Sunday and Duke Energy listed 1,678 people who were without power. UNCG’s Spartan Village Apartments were among the area currently without power in Greensboro. Duke Energy estimated […]
GREENSBORO, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#The General Fund
Fox 46 Charlotte

How about a rebate for rising gas prices?

RALEIGH, N.C. (WGHP) – A group of senators in Raleigh want the state to give you some cash to spend on fuel. State Sen. Michael Garrett (D-Greensboro) is one of three primary sponsors – along with Sen. Dan Blue (D-Wake) and Sen. Sydney Batch (D-Wake) – who filed Senate Bill 897 on Thursday, proposing that […]
RALEIGH, NC
elonnewsnetwork.com

Alamance County commemorates Memorial Day, hosts ceremony

Community members gathered at the Alamance War Memorial May 30 to commemorate Memorial Day and honor and remember those who have died while serving in the U.S. military. Donald R. Carter spoke of a small American flag set on the podium. This flag was gifted to him by a deceased committee member, who was given the flag following his release as a prisoner of war in World War II.
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

NC-8/Germanton Road closed in Forsyth County crash

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A car crash shut down NC-8/Germanton Road in Forsyth County overnight, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT). NC-8/Germanton Road was closed in both directions near Rural Hall and the intersection of Pebbelbrook Road. The closure began on Saturday night at 11:51 p.m. and lasted until 2:25 a.m. […]
FORSYTH COUNTY, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WRAL News

Judge rules against HOA, in favor of Raleigh homeowner's dog treat station

Raleigh, N.C. — A Wake County District Court judge ruled this week against a homeowners’ association threatening to fine a homeowner for a pet snack station. The argument boils down to who has control over the city of Raleigh’s right-of-way – a sliced of land between the sidewalk and the street – where the pet station has been for five years.
RALEIGH, NC
Mount Airy News

Surry County Most Wanted

The Surry County Community Corrections office is seeking information on the whereabouts of the following individuals:. • Michael David Haulsey, 42, a white male wanted on probation violations who is on probation for felony larceny and robbery with a dangerous weapon;. • Charles Zackery Floyd, 31, a white male wanted...
SURRY COUNTY, NC
cbs17

Multiple central NC school districts releasing students early

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Lee County Schools and Harnett County Schools announced they are releasing students early Friday due to expected severe weather, officials said. According Lee County school officials, Elementary Schools, SanLee Middle School, Warren Williams and Floyd L. Knight will release at noon. East Lee and West Lee Middle Schools and Bragg St. Academy will release at 12:15 p.m. Lee County and Southern Lee High Schools will release at 12:30 p.m.
LEE COUNTY, NC
WXII 12

Thomasville holds several events for Memorial Day weekend

THOMASVILLE, N.C. — The Memorial Day Parade is finally coming back in full force in Thomasville, for the first time since the pandemic. Organizers said it's a great way to honor fallen veterans and their families. "Take a few hours out of a three day weekend just to honor...
THOMASVILLE, NC
WNCT

Charlotte, Greensboro have some of deadliest roads in NC

GREENVILLE, N.C. — Motor vehicle collisions are consistently among the leading causes of death and injury in North Carolina. A fatal collision can occur at any point on the state’s road network, but are there any areas where motorists are at higher risk? More specifically, where are the deadliest places on North Carolina roads? 1Point21 […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Carolina

USGS: Earthquake reported in NC on Memorial Day

CATAWBA, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported an earthquake in Catawba, North Carolina on Memorial Day. The 1.8 magnitude quake hit just after 2 a.m. 1.8 miles southwest of Catawba. We’re told the earthquake had a depth of 0. This is the third earthquake...
CATAWBA, NC
The Courier-Tribune

The Courier-Tribune

669
Followers
158
Post
61K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Asheboro, NC from The Courier-Tribune.

 http://courier-tribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy